Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Dry Chilli Paneer - Video Inside

There's something about a chunk of soft and moist paneer that makes us come back to it time and again! One of the most versatile dairy products, it is a hot favourite across every Indian household. It is one such ingredient that can easily help you whip up a full course meal (from starter to dessert) at home. Be it a simple paneer pakoda or lavish paneer makhni, shahi paneer, kadhai paneer etc, paneer (cottage cheese) can easily be transformed into a countless number of lip-smacking dishes for every occasion. In fact, it is often used as a vegetarian substitute for meat and chicken for various recipes across the world.





Alongside its versatility, paneer is loaded with several healthy nutrients that contribute to a well-balanced meal in our everyday diet plan. As per experts, it is a rich source of protein, calcium, vitamin A, healthy fats etc. It not only keeps you full for a longer period of time but also leads to an overall fit mind and body.





In this on-going Coronavirus pandemic situation, when people are being extra cautious about eating out, we managed to find a dry chilli paneer recipe that will remind you of your favourite Indo-Chinese food joint in the city. This recipe is shared by vlogger Vipin Singh on his YouTube channel 'Food Fatafat'.

All you need for preparing this dry chilli paneer is paneer, cornflour, red chilli powder, garlic, ginger, onion, capsicum, green chilli, soya sauce, tomato sauce, red chilli sauce, vinegar, salt and oil.





Try this recipe today and kick start the week with a lavish meal. And don't forget to let us know how you liked it!





Find Here The Recipe Video For Dry Chilli Paneer:

