Slurp Alert! Easy Tips To Make Restaurant-Style Veg Manchurian (Recipe Video)

Have this spicy goodness as is or pair with noodles/rice.

Crispy cabbage balls well coated with spicy Manchurian sauce - and that's a plate of hot and delicious veg Manchurian for you. Most of you are already slurping, aren't you?! Veg Manchurian is one desi-Chinese dish that wins our hearts in just one bite. A rage among every Chinese lover, it holds a constant place on a menu card at every Chinese food joint. Be it the food van in your locality or fine dining restaurants in the city, veg Manchurian is one of the most ordered dishes for all. And when paired with noodles or rice, it makes for a complete meal that one just cannot resist.





Did you know that you can also make veg Manchurian at your home that too exactly like the one you order from your favourite Chinese joint?! Here is a simple recipe that will help you prepare restaurant-like veg Manchurian without any struggle.





This recipe has been shared by vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Along with the recipe, she also shared a few tips that will help you perfectly crispy veg balls for the dish.





7 Tips To Make Veg Balls For Restaurant-Style Veg Manchurian Recipe:

The cabbage you are using to make the veg balls needs to be finely grated. You can use a grater or chopper to do the job seamlessly.

Add the masalas to the grated cabbages in the right quantity. Do not add water to the mix to avoid batter-like consistency.

Always add both maida and corn starch to make the veg balls crispy. Add maida and corn starch in 2:1 ratio.

You may also use rice flour instead of cornflour.

Do not make perfect round balls out of the cabbage mix. Make sure the veg balls have cracks that will help extract the flavours from the sauce.

Always deep-fry the Manchurian balls when the oil is hot. Do not fry until the oil is super-hot. This will make the veg balls soggy.

Fry the veg balls twice to get the perfect crisp.

How To Make Restaurant-Style Veg Manchurian At Home | Restaurant-Style Veg Manchurian Recipe:

Once the veg balls are fried, make a spicy gravy with garlic, ginger, onion, green chillies, capsicum, black pepper, soya sauce, chilli sauce, tomato ketchup and cornflour slurry. Add the veg balls to the gravy and mix. If you like dry veg Manchurian, then make less amount of gravy and cook the veg balls in it till the dish turns dry.

Watch: Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe Video Of Veg Manchurian:

Also Read: Quick Recipes: How To Make Chicken Schezwan Rice From Scratch





Promoted















