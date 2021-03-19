Chinese food is so popular in India that we sometimes forget it is not a part of our Indian cuisine. We have grown up 'Indian-ised' noodles and manchurian, and a new type of cuisine - Indo-Chinese - stemmed from our fusion style of cooking. Chinese ingredients and flavours with an extra tadka of Indian spices, we love the way we make Chinese food in our country without even ever knowing how the same authentic Chinese meals taste. From chilli chicken, we created our own version of chilli paneer and carrying on the legacy of Chinese-style chilli range is this chilli fish. The same flavours, the same joy of eating the spicy dish with the only new tweak of use of fish instead of chicken or paneer.

Just like your favourite chilli chicken and chilli paneer, this chilli fish dish brims with tangy and spicy flavours and aromatic spices. Crunchy fried fish is flanked with a dense spicy sauce, making it the perfect snack to kick-start a big party or an intimate gathering of family or friends. Your guests will be surprised to see your innovation of making the popular Indo-Chinese dish with fried fish that is crispy from outside and soft, velvety from inside.

Chinese-Style Chilli Fish Recipe:

You'll be glad to see how easy it is to make Chinese-style chilli fish. Fried fish is mixed with a sauce that is super quick to make. No onions or other vegetables to be roasted, you'll find this recipe easier than the regular chilli chicken one!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of chilli fish snack.

The 2-part recipe requires you to smear boneless pieces of fish in a batter of corn flour, maida, baking powder, soy sauce, celery, pepper powder, water and salt. Then simply fry the fish in hot oil till crispy and golden brown.

Next, make a quick tangy sauce of soy, tomato and chilli sauce along with chillies, ginger and garlic, and simply pour over the fried fish. And you're done.

Next time, you are hosting a dinner party at your place, make this amazing chilli fish snack without thinking twice.