Christmas 2019: 9 Christmas Foods That We Cannot Wait To Binge On 

All that we can think about right now are the scrumptious Christmas treats

Highlights Christmas is celebrated on 25th December each year

Plum cake is a signature Christmas delicacies

A Christmas feast is a mix of many savoury and sweet treats

'Tis the season to indulge and make merry for Christmas is just around the corner. Christmas is one of the most widely celebrated festivals around the world. Many schools and offices shut down towards the year-end to ring in the festivities with aplomb. You cannot take a stroll around the market without running into Christmas trees, fairy lights, hollies and men decked in Santa costumes, and we are not complaining. But in the midst of all the splendour, all that we can think about right now are the scrumptious Christmas treats. Feasting forms an essential part of Christmas celebrations. Here are 9 Christmas foods, we cannot imagine Christmas without.





1. Plum Cake





What's Christmas without biting into a fruity and yummy plum cake. The cake mixing for the Christmas staple begins months in advance. The cake is made with alcohol-infused fruits like grapes, currants, raisins or prunes and nuts. You can easily find non-boozy plum cakes in the market too.





(Also Read: How To Make Traditional Plum Cake For Christmas)





2. Gingerbread Cookies





The legends say that the richly-spiced cookies helped people fight the chill as they delved in the Christmas celebrations. Many families still prepare these scented and flavoured cookies at home around Christmas.

(Also Read: Christmas Special: What is the Story of the Gingerbread House?)





3. Candy Cane





Candy cane or a joss stick is a special X-mas candy that resembles Santa's cane. Coloured in strips of white and red, the candy is a hit with kids.





4. Minced Pie





Warm and comforting, minced pie is another Christmas favourite we are looking forward to. The English dessert is stuffed with a mixture of dried fruits and spices called "mincemeat".





(Also Read: 17 Christmas Dinner Recipes You'll Love | Best Christmas Recipes With Menu)











5. Roasted Chicken





Not just a few parts, but according to traditions, a whole chicken is glazed and roasted for a Christmas feast. It is then enjoyed with either mashed potatoes or Brussel sprouts.



(Also Read: 10 Best Roast Recipes)





6. Christmas Trifle





Remember, how Rachel from 'Friends' put jam and meat in her trifle? The idea may have misfired for her, but the truth is that trifle is an excellent dessert to experiment with.

Trifle is a layered dessert, typically made with cream, fruits, and sponge cake. You can be as creative as you want! (Think nuts, cookie crumbs and chocolate shavings)





Photo Credit: Istock





7. Mulled Wine





Agreed, it's not food, but this grape juice concoction has been an intrinsic part of our Christmas feast. Here's a recipe that may help you mimic authentic mulled wine at home.





8. Christmas Pudding





Long before plum cake rose to prominence, it was the rich and decadent Christmas pudding that was popularly associated with the Christian festival. The pudding is essentially a dense mix of fruits, flour, and chocolate.











9. Boiled Potato Salad





Thought Christmas feast is just a meaty or sweet affair? You are mistaken. The festivities are sort of incomplete without a potato salad. The creamy salad made with the goodness of hard-boiled potatoes, sour cream, cheese, herbs and oil is a lip-smacking treat that is sure to make you drool.





Here's wishing you all a very happy and foodie Christmas!







