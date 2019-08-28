'Chutney Bar And Tandoor' At The Metropolitan Hotel Has A Range Of Indian Appetisers Worth Trying Out

Chutney Bar + Tandoor in Delhi has some delightful Indian finger foods

Delhi has a number of five-star hotels with many of them located in central Delhi around the Connaught Place and Janpath. One such hotel is The Metropolitan Hotel and Spa. The hotel's restaurant 'Chutney Bar + Tandoor' is well-suited for those rare and occasional family outings. The restaurant has an elaborate food and drinks menu solely dedicated to Indian dishes. But the restaurant seeks to serve Indian appetisers with a difference. With equal attention to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, the food at 'Chutney' offers plenty for people of both dietary preferences. They have a welcome platter with bread sticks surrounded with a range of unique chutneys prepared from fruits and vegetables.





The welcome platter kick-starts the meal on a high note with offerings like broccoli chutney, amla chutney, kiwi chutney, red cabbage chutney, pumpkin chutney, making up the whopping 12 different types of chutneys. The platter sets the tone for the meal and one expects a truly spectacular experience.





The restaurant delivers too, with a delightful range of veg and non-veg starters and satisfying Mains. Among the vegetarian starters, the Karele Ki Shammi (bitter gourd tikkas), Malai Santra Kebabs (hung curd patties coated with orange reduction) and Bharwan Aloo Tilnaaz (marinated potato barrels filled with seasoned cottage cheese and nuts cooked in tandoor) were all very delicious. The Santra Kebabs are a must-try for their melt-in-the-mouth quality and subtle play on flavours.

Among the non-vegetarian starters, the Gazab Ka Tikka (tender chicken tikka prepared in a cheesy marinade) and the Kakori Zaitoon (lamb seekh kebabs with green onion & olives) are both highly recommended. We also sampled their soups- Tomato Pimento Shorba (basil-flavoured tomato soup with pimento puree) and Murgh Shorba Lasooni (garlic-flavoured chicken clear soup), which were both soothing and delicious enough to work our appetites up. For the Mains, you have options galore. Vegetarians can choose from a range of dishes like Anjeer Ke Kofte, Baingan Matter Bharta, Subz Vilayati (a mix of exotic veggies cooked Indian style).





The carnivores can also enjoy a range of seafood and meat options like Prawn Curry, Rogan Josh, Bhuna Gosht etc. Their biryanis are served enclosed in an encasing of maida rotis and come with slow-cooked and flavourful meats, but for us, they failed to make an impression. All in all, Chutney gives you a chance to have a satisfying and sumptuous meal with plenty of options to please the palates of everyone in the group.





Where: The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, Bangla Sahib Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi





Price For Two: INR 3,000 (excluding taxes)







