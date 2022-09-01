When craving something sweet, many of us choose to have cakes or pastries. But these delights can often be extremely creamy and make us feel heavy. So, when that happens, most of us go for a delicious bite of a cupcake! Cupcakes of any flavour are absolutely delicious to relish! These adorable little treats consistently tempt us to take another mouthful in order to satisfy our sweet tooth. We could drool all day long just from the soft, spongy cakes topped with a little bit of whipped cream or some rainbow sprinkles or chocolate chips. So, if just reading about this treat makes you hungry for some, here we have an easy recipe for a delicious coffee cupcake.





As the name suggests, this cupcake recipe uses coffee in this. So, if you don't like too much sweetness, the hint of coffee will taste delicious. It has a rich flavour which is topped with some melted chocolate. If you want, you can also top this with some whipped cream. This quick and easy coffee cupcake recipe requires only a few ingredients. This recipe is fantastic when you want a quick homemade dessert or when you wish to surprise your family with a wholesome treat! Check out the full recipe below.





Coffee Cupcake Recipe: Here's How To Make Coffee Cupcake

Add all-purpose flour, sugar, baking soda, and a dash of salt to a bowl. Mix this thoroughly, then pour the milk in. Mix this slowly and make sure to have a thick consistency. Now incorporate little coffee. Add vanilla essence at last. Now put this in cupcake moulds and bake. When it is done, let them rest for a while. Top it with some cream, and enjoy!

Try out this delicious recipe and let us know how it turned out for you.