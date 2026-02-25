Holi is a festival of colours, joy, and togetherness, and no celebration feels complete without a lively spread of food. Along with traditional sweets and refreshing drinks, chaat holds a special place at every Holi gathering. Its mix of tangy, spicy, sweet, and crunchy flavours perfectly matches the festive mood.





Whether you're hosting a big party or a cosy get-together at home, adding a variety of chaats to your menu will surely impress your guests. From crispy puris to spicy tikkis and cooling yoghurt toppings, these recipes are easy to prepare and full of flavour. Here are some delicious chaat options that can make your Holi celebration unforgettable.





Here Are Delicious Chaat Recipes For Holi

Tamatar Ki Chaat

A Banarasi favourite, tamatar ki chaat is made by cooking ripe tomatoes with boiled potatoes, green chillies, and aromatic spices until soft and pulpy. It's topped with sev, fresh coriander, and a splash of lemon juice, creating a balanced mix of tangy, spicy, and slightly sweet notes. Click here for recipe

Wasabi Matar Chaat

This fusion chaat gives a modern twist to classic flavours. Boiled green peas are mixed with onions, tomatoes, chaat masala, and a touch of wasabi paste for a bold kick. The blend of Indian spices and wasabi heat makes it a standout dish on the Holi table. Click here for recipe.

Dahi Puri

Crispy puris are filled with spiced potatoes and chickpeas, then topped generously with chilled yoghurt and chutneys. Pomegranate seeds, sev, and a sprinkle of chaat masala add sweetness and crunch, making this a delightful bite-sized treat. Click here for recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

Palak Patta Chaat

Spinach leaves are dipped in a gram-flour batter and fried until crisp and golden. These crunchy leaves are then topped with yoghurt, tamarind chutney, and spices, creating a lovely mix of crispness and creaminess. Click here for recipe.

Tokari Chaat

Tokari chaat is served in edible baskets made from crispy potatoes or flour. These baskets are filled with sprouts, potatoes, and fresh vegetables, then drizzled with mint and tamarind chutneys. Finished with sev, this chaat looks beautiful and tastes deliciously tangy and spicy. Click here for recipe.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

This classic chaat features shallow-fried potato patties that are crispy on the outside and soft inside. They're topped with yoghurt, chutneys, onions, and spices, offering a perfect mix of heat, sweetness, and crunch. Click here for recipe.

Papdi Chaat

Crunchy papdis are layered with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yoghurt, and flavourful chutneys. Finished with sev and fresh coriander, papdi chaat brings together crisp textures and rich, tangy flavours. Click here for recipe.





These chaat recipes add colour, flavour, and excitement to your Holi celebration, ensuring your guests enjoy every festive bite.