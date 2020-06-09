Constipation Ruining Your Summer? Include Broccoli In Your Diet To Relieve Yourself

Constipation can be managed at home with diet reform.

Last thing we want to do in this scorching heat is to spend hours in the toilet trying to relieve ourselves but failing. The side-effects of lockdown like lack of physical movement, eating junk food, erratic schedules are messing with our health; add to it the searing summer heat, and many of us are suffering from the dreadful constipation. Even if you are not stepping out of your home, you don't have to quarantine yourself in your toilet.





If your diet led you to constipation, it can also take you away from it - provided you reform it and add foods that help you pass stool easily. Although, there are many foods and drinks that can provide relief from constipation. Here we are giving a special mention to broccoli, which should be one of your go-to foods to iron out your troubled digestion system.





Broccoli is rich in multiple nutrients which makes it extremely healthy



Why Broccoli For Constipation?

According to Dr Rupali Datta, "broccoli is rich in insoluble fibre making it an excellent food for smooth digestion." The fibre content also produces a sense of satiety that prevents us from overeating, which is the main perpetrator of constipation.





The antibacterial, phytochemical and antioxidants properties present in broccoli help keep all kinds of infections and diseases at bay. Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood says, "The low-calorie vegetable is packed with antioxidants and essential minerals."





Sulforaphane, a compound present in broccoli, may prevent the development of some intestinal microorganisms that are known wreak havoc on our gut and digestion system.





Broccoli is a great source of vitamin C, which plays a significant role in building immunity and promoting overall health and wellness.





The above-mentioned benefits of broccoli establish its veracity to manage constipation, which frankly, which can be quite tormenting, especially in summer. Now, you must be wondering how exactly to consume this green vegetable? Please don't make cheesy pasta or pizza with broccoli hoping it would solve your problem. It won't! In fact, it might only aggravate it. Your focus should be on eating nutrient-rich, non-heavy meals till you recover from constipation. Here are some ways you can use broccoli in your diet to help you poop easily.





Broccoli can be used to make a number of healthy dishes.





How To Consume Broccoli For Constipation -

1. Make healthy meals with broccoli - like stews, soups salads, stir-fry vegetables etc.





2. Make vegetable juice or infused water with broccoli to hydrate yourself.





3. Grate broccoli and mix with other ingredients to make sandwich filling or broccoli paratha.





Add broccoli to your grocery shopping list now and include this healthy veggie in your summer diet.









