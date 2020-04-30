Fennel (Saunf) And Ginger Tea May Relieve Constipation And Bloating; Here’s How You Can Make It

You can easily make fennel and ginger tea at home.

Sedentary lifestyle with more of unhealthy eating and less of physical activities can give rise to digestive issues. Constipation is one of them. The problem has become more rampant these days while we are eating mindlessly and lazing around on our bed or couch. The lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic requires us to stay at home, not inside the toilet. While you hog on all those delicious foods that you are cooking, take care of your health too. If constipation and bloating due to gas formation is troubling you, try this natural home remedy. This is fennel and ginger tea that you can easily make at home.





Fennel seeds are not handy just as a mouth freshener, they are also prized for their many health benefit. Fennel tea is known to sooth bowel movements and boost digestion. Apart from being rich in various nutrients, it brims with antioxidant properties. Macrobiotic Coach and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora says, "Fennel seeds help in digestion and work effectively to cleanse the gut. Fennel tea is quite effective for people suffering from chronic constipation."





Fennel seeds can help in soothing digestion process.



Ginger, with its high anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties is great for indigestion, bloating, gas, acidity and other stomach problems. According to the book, ‘Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, “Ginger protects and heals the gut by opening airway in the gastrointestinal tract, and thereby, reducing bloating.”





Ginger is known to manage gas issues and bloating.







How To Make Fennel Ginger Tea –

Ingredients –





1 inch ginger piece





1 teaspoon of fennel seeds





1 teaspoon honey





2 cups of water





Method –





Step 1- Peel and chop ginger.





Step 2 – Boil chopped ginger, fennel seeds in water. Cover and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes or longer.





Step 3 - Put honey in a cup and pour boiled tea over it after straining it. Mix well.





Have this tea warm or let it cool down for some time. Both ginger and fennel have a hint of sweetness in them. So, you can skip adding honey if you want to.





This fennel ginger tea is great not just for constipation and bloating, it also helps strengthen immunity to protect you from common infections like cold and cough. Do you need any more reasons to make this magical herbal tea?







