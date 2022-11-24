It's almost an everyday story in Indian households. We make rotis in advance for the entire family and often end up with untouched rotis. As you all know, roti turns stale fast, and so, the leftover roti or rotis go to waste. Instead of wasting food, why not turn the same roti into an interesting in-between-the-meals snack that you'll actually enjoy? When hunger strikes at odd hours, we usually don't have enough time to prepare a proper meal. And that's why we end up snacking on processed chips, cookies, crackers and other such store-bought items. This recipe of roti chaat roll made with leftover roti is definitely a healthier option and will also fill up your growling stomach.





The recipe for chaat roll was shared by chef Shipra Khanna on her YouTube channel 'Shipra's Kitchen'. The recipe uses common ingredients to make stuffing for the rotis. It is a vegetable chaat roll but you can use this idea to make a non-veg roll as well. It is quite easy to follow and is something we all can try making. Let's get started with the recipe.

How To Make Leftover Roti Chaat Roll I Roti Chaat Roll Recipe:

To make the filling for the roll, first combine potatoes, onions, tomatoes and veggies like bell peppers, carrots and cottage cheese, and season with salt to taste, red chilli powder, green chilli, coriander and mint leaves. Squeeze some lemon juice and mix everything. The stuffing is ready.

Now start making the roll. Make a slurry of maida and water. You can use milk instead of water. Spread a thin layer of the slurry on the edges of the roti and shape it into a cone. Bake it in the oven for a few minutes till it becomes crispy. Stuff the cone with the prepared filling, garnish with coriander leaves, and it is done.





Watch the complete recipe video here:





(Also Read: 5 Yummy Ways To Use Your Left Over Parathas)











Next time, you have leftover rotis lying idle in the kitchen, just pick this recipe and enjoy a satiating snack.