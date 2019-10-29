Cooking Tips: 2 Quick And Fool-Proof Ways To Boil Corn Kernels

To get perfectly boiled sweet corns, the steaming technique has to be on point.

Highlights To get perfectly boiled corns, the steaming technique has to be on point

Use these cooking techniques to get the right crunch and tenderness

These fool-proof ways won't take much of your time and effort

Waiting to bite into plump corn kernels that burst open with juicy flavours? If you're one of those who have a special liking for corn on the cob and can savour it in any form, then this article is sure to come quite handy to you. Sweet corn kernels are quite versatile and can be used to make a plethora of snacks and breakfast dishes. While they can always be consumed in their boiled form, the problem arises while steaming them. In order to attain the right crunch and tenderness, the steaming technique has to be on point.





To help you with the same, we bring two fool-proof ways to boil corn kernels that are not just super quick, but also won't take much of your effort. For both cooking techniques, you can either use the entire corn on the cob or separated corn kernels. Click here to know how to remove corn kernels from the cob in one minute.





(Also Read: Corn Nutrition: Benefits Of Corn And Interesting Ways To Add It To Your Diet)





The pressure cooking method is comparatively faster than the conventional method

While the conventional method comprises boiling and steaming the corn in a big vessel or pot, the pressure cooking method is comparatively faster. Another advantage of boiling the corns in a pressure cooker is that the flavour stays in the kernels instead of cooking water.

How To Boil Corn Kernels In A Pot

Take a big vessel or a pot and add water to it. Cover it using a lid and bring it to boil. If you're using the entire cob, don't forget to remove the husk and silk from it before adding to the pot. Now, place the cob or separated corn kernels in the pot and cover with a lid so that they can cook in steam. Wait for 5-7 minutes and drain the excess water.





How To Boil Corn Kernels In A Pressure Cooker

To begin with, remove the husk from the corn and wash well. Depending on the size of your pressure cooker, put the corn as whole or cut into two halves. Now, add enough water to the cooker so as to immerse the corn completely. Add one pinch salt and pressure cook the corn till one whistle over high flame. Once this is done, allow it to simmer for 10-12 minutes over low flame. Use tongs to remove the cob or a sieve to drain the excess water if you're using separated corn kernels.





So the next time you crave some sweet corn chaat at home, bring any of these two methods to your rescue and get going. Happy cooking!







