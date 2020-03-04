Cooking Tips: Here’s A Fool-Proof Recipe For Restaurant-Style Spaghetti Aglio E Olio At Home

Highlights Spaghetti aglio e olio is a traditional Italian pasta dish from Naples

Smplest of the foods are the toughest to prepare

Make the spaghetti oily and spicy

Sometimes, simplest of the foods are the toughest to prepare. From mere dal to chai, the dishes might sound simple but can go wrong very easily if not prepared well. One of such dishes is spaghetti aglio e olio- spaghetti tossed in aglio (garlic) and olio (oil). Sounds easy, right? But several people go wrong with the preparation of this 'simple' dish by either over or under boiling the spaghetti or by over-cooking the garlics. It is true that every preparation of pasta needs a perfect boil; but if at all the boil goes wrong in dishes like red or white sauce pasta, that can be compensated with the rich taste of the sauces. But for aglio e olio, due to fewer amounts of ingredients, every element has its own distinct taste and flavour in the dish.





For the unversed, Spaghetti aglio e olio is a traditional Italian pasta dish from Naples. Although, people use different types of pastas to prepare this dish, trust us, spaghetti tastes the best! The best part is you have the liberty to use the oil and garlic as much you want. So make the spaghetti oily and spicy!





Recipe For Making Restaurant-Style Spaghetti Aglio E Olio At Home

Serves- 2 people

Ingredients:

Spaghetti- 250 grams





Olive oil- half cup





Garlic- three to four tablespoon(finely chopped)





Chilli flakes- four tablespoon





Parsley- two to three tablespoon (freshly chopped)





Salt- as per taste





Parmesan cheese- optional





Preparation:

Boil The Spaghetti-





Take water in a big bowl, add some salt and oil and put on flame.





Wait till it boils.





Now, lower the flame and add the spaghetti and give a stir occasionally.





Wait for exact eight minutes and strain the water.





Let the spaghetti dry.





Make The Sauce





Meanwhile, take a sauce pan and add oil.





Add the garlic and after some time, the chilli flakes, and stir till the garlic turns light-brown in colour and releases its aroma.





Now add the spaghetti and toss three to four times gently.





Sprinkle some salt and add the freshly chopped parsley and toss twice.





Once all the elements are mixed well, you can add some grated cheese, if you want.





And your spaghetti aglio e olio is ready to be served. Remember, you can add more oil, garlic, chilli flakes and parsley if you want.





Make sure you have it hot.





Now, plan a perfect dinner date at home with spaghetti aglio e olio and some wine. Bon appetite!







