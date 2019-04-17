Watch: How To Make Crispy And Delicious Corn Cutlets At Home

Home-made cutlets are easy and healthy to make

Highlights Evening cravings can get intense at times

Home-made cutlets are a healthy and yummy option you can explore

Cutlets are super versatile

There are evenings when you are okay with just a cup of green tea and then there are evenings that makes you want to down a whole plate of pakodas at once. For such evenings when you feel like tucking into something greasy and good, home-made cutlets serve as a delectable and healthy option. The fact that they are so quick to make, makes it one of our most loved go-to snacks too. Cutlets are a hit with kids too, and offer so much room for creativity. Is your child is not so fond of vegetables? Sneak them inside a cutlet and they won't even know! Peas, potatoes, cauliflower, paneer, chicken, mutton, broccoli - you can make cutlets out of anything and they just taste so delicious each time!





(Also Read: Beyond Samosas And Vada: Try This Unique Crispy Snack From Telangana)







This yummy recipe of corn cutlets by home chef Ananya Banerjee is a perfect answer to all those untimely cravings. Made with all our favourite ingredients like yellow corn kernel, fennel seeds, ginger, raw mango powder or amchur, green chilli and cornflour, these cutlets taste delicious on their own too, but you can team them with any sauce or chutney of your liking. This crispy and melt-in mouth snack needs no elaborate cooking equipment and no exotic ingredients. Make sure you defrost the corn well before you put them to cook. Frozen corn kernels do not cook well. So what are you waiting for? Don your apron and impress everybody with this quick crowd-favourite.



(Also Read: Health Benefits Of Corn, Nothing Corny Here)













