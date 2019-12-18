Cooking Tips: Make Eggless Doughnuts Without Oven For Christmas With This Easy Recipe Video

Highlights Doughnuts are one of the kids' favourite desserts.

If you want to make eggless dessert for this Christmas, try this recipe.

This eggless doughnut can be easily made at home without oven.

As we inch towards the festival of Christmas, we can't help but dream of all those desserts and bakery items that we are going to savour this festive season. Kids are especially excited for the festival as they can't be denied their favourite sweet treats during that time. If you ask them, many of them would like doughnuts to be on their Christmas spread. The squidgy dessert with a moon-hole spins some kind of magic on kids, as they all seem to just love it. If you are planning to prepare Christmas delicacies at home for you kids and also want them to be without eggs, try this recipe of eggless doughnut.





You don't even need an oven to make the doughnut at home. The recipe is quick and easy to follow, letting you prepare your kids' favourite dessert is no time. Knead dough with all-purpose flour (maida) with sugar, melted butter, dry yeast and milk. Make doughnuts out of the dough and fry them till golden brown. Dip the doughnuts in dark chocolate as well as white chocolate, and decorate them with colourful chocolate sprinkles to make the ever-attractive dessert.





Homemade desserts are always the best. If you are a vegetarian, you'll also be able to indulge in the Christmas-special doughnuts this time. They will taste as good as the ones you get in any bakery shop. We found this amazing recipe on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' and decided to share with you all. Merry Christmas 2019!

Watch the recipe video of eggless doughnuts here -







