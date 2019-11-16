Cooking Tips: Make This Easy, Healthy Lemon Garlic Chicken In Under 30 Min

Make lemon chicken with this easy recipe and cooking tips

Many of us are strapped of time to cook lavish meals; sometimes even weekends are too busy to spend hours in kitchen. This chicken recipe is for those who want to rustle up quick, healthy but delicious homemade meals for themselves and their families. This lemon garlic chicken can be made in less than thirty minutes and the result is absolutely stunning. If you are on a weight loss diet, this dish is perfect as chicken is high in proteins, which keeps you sated for a long time, provides you abundant energy, and prevents you from binge eating. This chicken dish is low-cal and uses little fat to cook.





When it comes to taste, we are sure you won't be disappointed. The zesty lemon juice, minced garlic and pepper will come together to lend in bouts of flavours to the chicken, which is cooked in pan. You can also bake it in oven if you want some smoky flavour. You just need a handful of common kitchen ingredients to make the chicken breast. So, without much further ado, let's get started on making this easy lemon garlic chicken.





Chicken is full of proteins, which is great for weight loss

Lemon Garlic Chicken Recipe -

Ingredients -





4 boneless chicken breasts





2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (maida)





Half cup lemon juice





1 tablespoon lemon juice (separate)





1 teaspoon black pepper





Salt to taste





Half teaspoon red chilli powder





1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste





7-8 garlic cloves, mined





1 tablespoons olive oil





1 tablespoon butter (optional)





1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves





Method -





Step 1 – Wash chicken breasts and squeeze out excess water.





Step 2 – In a large bowl, mix half cup lemon juice, black pepper powder, red chilli powder, some salt and ginger-garlic paste. Whisk it properly





Step 3 – Make insertions with a fork all through the chicken and douse it in the lemon mixture. Refrigerate for at least half an hour to marinate it.





Step 4 – Coat marinated chicken breast in all-purpose flour.





Step 5 – In a pan, heat olive oil and cook the chicken breast till it is done.





Step 6 – Remove the chicken. In the same pan, heat butter or olive oil and saute garlic till it turns brown.





Step 7 – Add 1 tablespoon lime juice. Sprinkle some more salt and pepper if you want.





Step 6 – Pour the lemon garlic sauce over the chicken. Decorate with coriander leaves and serve.





This chicken recipe is perfect for busy weeknights or weekends when you crave for juicy, yummy and refreshing chicken.







