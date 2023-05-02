Kadhi is a popular Indian dish that is made in almost all homes across the country. Curd or buttermilk is used as the base ingredient of this wholesome dish. Punjabi kadhi, Gujarati kadhi, and Rajasthani kadhi are a few different styles of kadhi that are prepared in India. Although these are made with slight changes, their essence remains the same. The savoury curry is served best with rice and roti. Preparing kadhi is easy but one needs to learn the right steps for its preparation. However, many people face a common problem which is the curdling of kadhi, which gives it a grainy texture. There could be many reasons for this. Let's discuss them below.





Here're Some Reasons For The Grainy Texture Of Your Kadhi:

1. Using Cold Curd

One reason why your kadhi doesn't have a smooth texture could be that you are using cold curd. To make kadhi, use curd at room temperature. Simply take it out from the fridge 3-4 hours prior so it's not cold. If you use curd which is cold, it will end up splitting when heated and will turn grainy.

Use curd at room temperature.

2. Adding Salt In Advance

Avoid adding salt to the dry mixture of besan and curd. Besides this, avoid adding salt right away to the kadhi when you keep it for cooking. The right time to add salt is after 30 minutes or once after kadhi is prepared. This reduces the chances of curdling.

3. Adding Gram Flour (Besan) Incorrectly

Besan is an important ingredient used in making kadhi. It acts as a thickening agent and gives kadhi a silky and smooth texture. However, adding besan incorrectly can also cause kadhi to curdle. To prevent this, mix besan with water well, and then mix it with the curd. This will ensure that the besan is evenly distributed and will not clump up, causing the kadhi to curdle.





4. Not Stirring Kadhi Continuously

This is an important step that should not be missed out. Once you keep kadhi for cooking, make sure you slowly keep stirring it. Do not stir it harshly or move the ladle upwards or downwards. The best way is to stir it in a circular motion.

5. Overheating The Yogurt

Another common mistake while making kadhi is overheating the yogurt (curd). Yogurt is a delicate ingredient that can easily curdle if exposed to high heat. To prevent curdling, it is important to cook the kadhi on low to medium heat and not let it boil for too long on high heat.





Make a perfect kadhi by avoiding these mistakes.