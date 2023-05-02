In India, mangoes and the summer season are inseparable. It's hard to remember a time when we didn't relish this juicy fruit. As kids, we enjoyed it after playing out with friends in the scorching heat, and now, we experiment with it to create unique recipes. We not only enjoy its juicy taste but also reap numerous health benefits from it. However, did you know there are certain foods you should avoid consuming with mangoes? According to Ayurveda, there are certain food pairings that do not go well with each other and are termed 'virudh anna'. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta explains, "These foods are thought to be incompatible due to the opposite qualities - one may be hot and the other could be cold, or both the ingredients have similar qualities. Such foods, when consumed together, might further lead to doshas in the body, causing imbalance." So, let's take a detailed look at these food pairings.

Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid Having With Mangoes:

1. Yogurt and Mango

Many people enjoy eating yogurt with mango; however, it is said that it is not a good combination for digestion. Since mangoes tend to produce heat in the body and curd has an opposite cooling effect, it can cause an imbalance in the digestion process, leading to stomach-related issues.





2. Ice Cream and Mango

Another food you should avoid pairing with mango is ice cream. While most of us like to top our serving of vanilla ice cream with freshly cut mango during the summer, it's not quite healthy for you. The difference in temperatures can have an impact on the digestion process. So, if you're planning to eat ice cream with mangoes, avoid it as much as possible.

3. Citrus Fruits and Mango

According to several studies, it is advisable to avoid consuming certain foods together, including citrus fruits with mangoes. Combining fruits such as oranges, berries, and kiwis with mangoes can disrupt the body's pH balance. Thus, this can have a drastic impact on our digestive process.





4. Carbonated Drinks and Mango

If you're someone who enjoys having carbonated drinks with mango, it's advisable to stop now. Both mangoes and carbonated drinks are loaded with sugar, and consuming them together can cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. It's also recommended to avoid consuming alcohol with mango as it can cause dehydration.

5. Spicy Food and Mango

While many people enjoy eating mangoes with their meals, pairing them with spicy foods such as curries or sabzi can increase the body's heat and hamper the digestion process. People who often experience acid reflux should particularly avoid this food pairing.





So, next time you relish mangoes, make sure to avoid these foods and keep digestive issues at bay. Eat wisely, stay healthy!







