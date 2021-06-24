By now, we all know how good an actor (and home chef) Courteney Cox is. Much like her character 'Monica Geller' in the classic American sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', Courteney too loves trying her hands on several exotic recipes - and her Instagram is proof of that. If you follow her, you will find the 57-year-old actress sharing glimpses of her cooking sessions every now and then. And just like us, her 11.5 million followers too love her scrumptious food posts. From chicken curry to ginger-lime mocktail - we have seen her making different delicious foods and beverages in her kitchen.





Also Read: Courteney Cox Shares Her Recipe Of Spicy Chicken Curry And We Are Here For It





Now, Courteney Cox is back again with one more cooking session on Instagram; and this time she shared the easiest pasta recipe one can ever think of. It's simple, uncomplicated and takes just a few minutes for preparation. And the best part is you just need three ingredients for this recipe - spaghetti, cheese and black pepper. That's it. And, of course, you can add some salt if needed. Traditionally, this dish is called 'Cacio e Pepe', but we commonly refer to it as 'pepper pasta' or 'pasta in pepper'.

Also Read: Love Spaghetti? This Viral Video Shows You've Been Making It Wrong

How To Make 3-Ingredient Cheesy Pasta:

Boil spaghetti in saltwater.

Meanwhile, finely grate an adequate amount of cheese.

Roast peppercorns on a tawa and finely grind it in mortar and pestle.

Strain the water and transfer the spaghetti to a warm pot. Keep the pasta water aside.

Now, add cheese and stir continuously. If needed, add the pasta water for the right consistency.

Transfer the pasta to a plate and top it with a generous amount of pepper. Add salt if needed.

And in no time, a humble bowl of cheesy, pepper pasta is ready to be relished. Prepare it today and enjoy a meal, Courteney Cox style.





Watch the complete recipe video post here:





Also Read: Courteney Cox Exudes 'Monica Vibes' As She Reveals Her Recipe Of 'Best Baked Chicken'