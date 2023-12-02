There's something about snacks that raises our excitement levels every time. Be it kebabs, samosas, pakodas, or tikkas, we always find reasons to indulge in them, don't we? Since they bring us so much happiness, we are also constantly on the lookout for new snack recipes. Of course, there are some classic snacks that we always fall back on. But what's life without some experimentation? If you're in a similar mood, then keep on reading! As the weekend is right here, it's the perfect opportunity to explore the hidden chef inside you. And don't worry; there is no complicated cooking involved. All you need are a handful of ingredients and a bit of creativity. Here, we present to you a shining example that is a result of such experimentation: palak patta chaat bites.

What Are Palak Patta Chaat Bites?

As the name suggests, this chaat is bite-sized in shape. Unlike regular chaat, which is served on a large platter along with all the toppings, this one can be enjoyed separately as a mini snack. The palak leaves are coated with besan batter and then deep-fried to perfection. Their small size makes them easier to eat and serve at parties. You can adjust the amount of yogurt and chutney you add on top of it as per your preference. It's one of those snacks that, once you start eating, you won't be able to stop at just one. Think of it as a version of chips, but only a lot more delicious with its tantalising flavours.

Palak Patta Chaat Bites Recipe | How To Make Palak Patta Chaat Bites

This recipe for palak patta chaat bites was shared by chef Guntas on her Instagram handle. To make it, add besan, rice flour, red chilli powder, chaat masala, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt in a bowl. Mix well, and gradually add water to form a smooth batter. Now, gently toss in the palak leaves and coat them well with the batter. Heat oil in a pan set on a low-medium flame and deep-fry them until golden brown in colour. Arrange the fried palak leaves on a plate and top them with sweet yoghurt, pudina chutney, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. You can garnish it with fresh pomegranate or sev. Your palak patta chaat bites are ready to be relished!

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious recipe at home and make your snack time fun and exciting. Let us know how you liked the taste in the comments below.