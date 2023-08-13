There's something about weekends that calls for a little culinary indulgence. If you're on the hunt for a dish that combines your love for comfort food and your curiosity for experimentation, this Makki Dhokla Chaat fits the bill. The heartiness of maize, the freshness of veggies, and the zing of chaat - this snack caters to all kinds of palates and satiates your craving for the humble dhoklas, but with an electrifying twist. This delightful fusion of textures and tastes is the perfect recipe for a weekend fiesta that will leave you craving seconds and planning the next gathering with friends. This chaat recipe is guaranteed to make your taste buds dance with joy.

The Maize Magic:

The highlight of the recipe is the maize flour used to make the dhokla. Makki dhokla celebrates the earthy richness of maize, bringing to the forefront its distinctive flavour and wholesome charm. Makki dhokla is a popular snack in Rajasthan, loved by locals and anyone who tries it. The combination of maize and a hint of methi (fenugreek) not only infuses a unique depth of taste but also adds a touch of healthiness to the mix. The dhoklas are light yet hearty, flavorful yet not overpowering.

What Makes Makki Dhokla Chaat A Must-Try?

One of the most captivating aspects of Makki Dhokla Chaat is its visual appeal. Imagine a plate adorned with golden-yellow dhoklas, topped with a vibrant medley of green chutney, creamy yoghurt, and a colourful confetti of shredded veggies. The sheer aesthetic pleasure of this dish is enough to make it a showstopper at any weekend gathering.

What truly sets Makki Dhokla Chaat apart is the different textures that come together harmoniously in every spoonful. As you take that first bite, you're met with the softness of the steamed dhokla that practically dissolves on your tongue. This is then followed by a delightful crunch from the medley of shredded veggies generously sprinkled on top. The freshness of cucumber, the sweetness of carrots, and the peppery punch of radishes create a melange of flavours that keep you coming back for more.





How To Make Makki Dhokla Chaat

Let's introduce you to the creator of the recipe - Nidhi Bothra, a food blogger who shared the recipe on her Instagram page 'naturallynidhi'. Here's how she made it:





Mix together all the ingredients - maize, methi, veggies like peas, bell peppers, and carrots, and season with gentle spices. After steaming the dhoklas, top them with curd, garlic chutney, green chutney, and bhujia. Garnish with shredded radish, beetroot, carrot, or any other veggies and herbs of your choice. The dhokla chaat is ready.





Watch the recipe video here:







This dhokla dish has the ability to spark discussions about flavours, memories, and the simple joys of life. Isn't this a delightful way to create lasting memories with loved ones?

