Winter evenings in any North Indian home almost always involve coziness, chai and the irresistible smell of something sweet being made in the kitchen. Among all traditional sweets, til ladoo holds a special place, a wholesome, nutty treat that reminds many of childhood winters and festive moments. But while til (sesame) seeds are delicious, they can be transformed into something that not only tastes great but also delivers a protein punch using simple pantry staples. If you want a treat that is indulgent yet nourishing, these high protein til ladoos are the answer. Made without fancy ingredients and perfect for snacking during winter, they combine traditional taste with smart nutritional value. Here's a simple recipe to make high protein til laddos at home using simple pantry ingredients!





What Makes These Til Ladoos High In Protein

Sesame seeds themselves are a good source of plant protein, healthy fats and minerals like calcium and iron. When you combine them with roasted chana dal powder, peanut flour or oats, ingredients that are commonly found in most Indian kitchens, you add extra protein and fibre to the classic sweet.

Jaggery, besides sweetening naturally, brings micronutrients like iron and minerals that refined sugar lacks. The result is a winter-ready ladoo that's more than just a sweet snack, it is a satiating, energy-boosting bite you can feel good about eating.

How To Make High-Protein Til Ladoos | Easy Recipe Of High-Protein Til Ladoos

Ingredients Required:

Before we get into how to bring it all together, here's a look at the everyday ingredients that make these ladoos both delicious and nutritious:

Til (sesame seeds): Main base, toasted for flavour

Roasted chana dal or peanut powder: Adds protein and texture

Oats (optional): Adds fibre and subtle body

Jaggery: Natural sweetener

Cardamom: For a warm, winter-ready aroma

Ghee: Small amount for binding and richness

These ingredients are typically found in most Indian pantries and require no special shopping.

Steps:

1. Dry roast the sesame seeds on a low flame until they begin to crackle and release aroma. Transfer to a plate and let cool so they don't turn bitter.





2. Grind the roasted til coarsely in a grinder. A slightly grainy texture works best for good mouthfeel.





3. Add roasted chana dal or peanut powder to the ground sesame. This increases protein and improves binding.





4. Warm jaggery syrup: Melt jaggery with a touch of water until it forms a thick syrup that leaves a ribbon when dropped from a spoon.





5. Mix everything together: Pour the jaggery syrup into the sesame mix, add cardamom and a spoon of ghee. Stir well so everything binds.





6. Shape into ladoos while warm, this ensures they hold shape without cracking.





This method avoids complex steps while giving you soft, aromatic and protein-packed ladoos that stay firm when cooled.

How To Store Til Ladoos At Home

Once shaped and completely cooled, keep your til ladoos in an airtight glass jar. Store them in a cool, dry corner of your kitchen, they will stay delicious for up to two weeks. Avoid refrigeration unless your climate is hot and humid, as cold can harden jaggery. Always use a dry spoon to serve, preventing moisture from entering the jar.





Are Til Ladoos Healthy?

Yes! If you make til ladoos with this recipe, it is extremely healthy. It is because:





1. Protein power: Roasted chana dal and peanuts add plant-based protein, making these more than just a sweet.





2. Rich in minerals: Sesame seeds are packed with calcium and iron, great in winter diets.





3. Natural sweetness: Jaggery replaces refined sugar and brings antioxidants along with a lower glycaemic load.





4. Energy booster: Ideal for post-walk chai, mid-afternoon snacks or festive munching without feeling heavy.

Can You Make These Without Ghee Or With Less Sweetness?

Yes! for a lighter version, you can reduce ghee slightly or use coconut oil instead. For a less sweet variant, go easy on jaggery and add a hint of salt to balance flavours. Remember, jaggery not only sweetens but helps bind the mix; reducing it too much may make shaping harder.

Are Til Ladoos Good For Weight Loss?

Moderation is key. These ladoos are rich and nutritious, and because they're high in protein and fats, they keep you full longer, which can help control snacking if eaten mindfully.





So, this winter, make these delicious Til Ladoos at home and keep yourself warm and fit in the most delicious way possible!