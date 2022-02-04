As the long and hectic week finally comes to an end, all we want to do is sit back and relax. While most of us catch up on the much-needed sleep on the weekends, some of us prepare a long list of things that we need to complete. But for certain people, these two days are all about indulging in delicious food and trying out their culinary skills! So, if you are one of those people for whom cooking comes as a therapy, then we have just what you need. This weekend, learn how to make easy and delicious desserts with milk and bread! Yes, you heard us! With these two ingredients, you can make a variety of mouth-watering desserts and surprise your family with them! Check out the recipes below:

5 Yummy Desserts To Make With Milk And Bread

In this recipe, you would need milk, bread, eggs, a sweetener, and other flavour enhancers. This dessert is simple to make and requires only a few common kitchen ingredients. Its delectable and sweet goodness is sure to impress everyone around you.

Just the name of rasmalai makes us drool! Here we bring you a much easier way to make it at home. This recipe is ideal for when you want something different, decadent, and quick. The combination of saffron milk, barfi, nuts, and crunchy fried bread is irresistible.





(Also Read: 3-Ingredient Dessert Recipes To Satiate Your Cravings In 15 Mins Or Less - 7 Options)

All you have to do is fry the bread pieces and boil some saffron milk for this simple dessert. Then, spread the saffron milk, chashni, and fried bread on a baking tray and bake until golden brown.

This bread cream roll is a crispy sweet snack that both adults and children will enjoy. It's so simple to make that you'll find yourself making it every other day. If you don't want to use cream, you can also use hung curd and icing sugar.





(Also Read: 7 Delectable Indian Desserts You Can Make In Under 30 Minutes)

5. Shahi Tukda

Just the mere mention of shahi tukda makes our mouth water! This is the simplest and one of the most decadent Indian specialties that one can make with bread. Every bite of shahi tukda will melt in your mouth!





So, try out these delicious desserts this weekend and let us know which one you like the best!