Indulging in decadent sweet treats is always a great way to uplift our spirit. Much agreeable; isn't it?! No matter what the mood or occasion is, a yummy dessert always makes things just better. Imagine a creamy and sugary cake or mouse, beautifully layered in a jar right in front of you! Already slurping? As winter is in its full bloom, we bring you some delicious dessert recipes that will take you to a bingeing spree, making the season an indulgent affair for all. The best part is, you do not need an extensive range of elements to make these yummy delicacies. Instead, you just need three easily available ingredients to make each of these desserts at home. So, like us if you too feel lazy to cook during the nippy weather, these recipes are just apt for you. What are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and whip up storm in your kitchen.





Here's A List Of 7 Easy 3-Ingredient Dessert Recipes To Try At Home:

1. Chocolate Banana Cake

Let's hit the list with this one. For this delicious cake, you don't need to follow any specific recipe that is full of exact measurements and ingredients. Instead, you can go easy with the recipe and bake this chocolate-y goodness in just a matter of minutes. Wondering how to make it? Click here.

2. 3-Ingredient Mysore Pak

Possibly one of the most popular South Indian desserts, mysore pak is a must-have in every traditional thali. Considering this, we found a way that will help you recreate the South Indian classic in 10 minutes, that too with just three ingredients - chickpea, sugar and ghee. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Choco-Orange Cake

This recipe is ideal for beginners who are trying their hands at baking for the first time. There is barely any baking equipment needed to make this tangy and decadent choco-orange cake at home, as it does not even need an oven! You ask us, how? Click here for the detailed recipe.

4. Chocolate Fudge

This quick chocolate fudge takes absolutely no time to prepare, and is also so dense, gooey and chocolatey that you do not even mind those extra calories. Made primarily with milk, butter and chocolate, this recipe is all that you need to satisfy your decadent dessert cravings. Here's the recipe for you.

5. Coconut Til Ladoo

A Winter delight, this super delicious and easy to make ladoo contains no added sugar. Instead, dates are used to add natural sweetness to the recipe. Enjoy the smokey flavour of roasted sesame seeds in this guilt-free dessert. Festive occasion or not, these ladoo is a treat that you just cannot afford to miss. Try it out! Click here.

6. Shrikhand

A thick creamy, Indian dessert from Maharashtra and Gujarat, this classic dessert is made with dahi (curd), sugar and cardamom powder. Yes, that's it! This dessert recipe can also be a great addition to any of your dinner parties at home when you want a quick, easy yet exotic dessert on the table. Here's the recipe for you.

7. Chocolate Roll Barfi

If you happen to be a fan of both chocolate and barfi, we have a fusion recipe that would really cheer you up. To make this recipe, you need 3 ingredients, 5 minutes and 2 steps and that's all! Wondering what are those ingredients and steps? Click here.

You can obviously get a little more creative and give these recipes your own take (think: nuts, dry fruits and sprinklers for garnishing). Try these recipes and let us know which one you loved the most.










