No one can ever say no to a wholesome paratha for breakfast. We all have grown up relishing aloo paratha, paneer paratha, gobhi paratha and many more parathas with different fillings. But this paratha is unlike any other paratha you've ever had! Fried, crispy and filled with a unique stuffing of onion and tomato, this crepe-like paratha can easily make its way into a special breakfast spread that you are planning for your loved ones. The best part about this paratha is that it is made into a firm box that all the fussy kids will instantly pick it up and will enjoy its great taste.



The stuffing for this fried and crispy paratha is made with a saucy mixture of onions and tomatoes along with common Indian spices. Besan is also added to the mix to make it dense and absorb its moisture. This paratha recipe from YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' is not to be missed.





Here's the step-by-step cooking process of pyaz tamatar paratha I Onion Tomato Paratha Recipe:



Step 1- Knead soft dough with equal parts of wheat flour and all-purpose flour. Add salt and some oil too. Rest for 10 minutes.

Step 2 - Saute jeera, ajwain and hing in oil. Let these splutter. Then add green chillies, ginger and garlic. Mix well.

Step 3 - Add chopped onions and tomatoes, and cook.

Step 4 - Add salt, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, chaat masala and garam masala.

Step 5 - Add some besan and roast well. Throw in some coriander leaves, and your paratha stuffing is ready.

Step 6 - Now roll the whole dough into one cylindrical log. Cut it into equal pieces.

Step 7 - Roll each ball into medium thick roti. Place the stuffing in the centre and secure with four sides to make a box. Fry it till slightly brown and serve.



For detailed instructions, watch the recipe video of onion tomato paratha here: