7 Benefits of Cumin ( Zeera) You Must Know

Highlights Cumin and its contribution to an Indian household is immense

Cumin relieve nausea, bloating and constipation

Including cumin in your diet could help boost your blood circulation

One of cumin's most significant features is its role in aiding digestion

The presence of vitamin C in cumin seeds helps bolster the immunity system

Cumin contains high amounts of iron, which may help in treating anemia

Zeera water flushes out toxins from the body and facilitates the production of bile

Cumin has decent amount of vitamin E, one of the most skin friendly antioxidants

cumin's anti-inflammatory properties soothe the swelling and keep the mucous at bay