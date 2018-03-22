7 Benefits of Cumin ( Zeera) You Must Know

One of cumin's most significant features is its role in aiding digestion
The presence of vitamin C in cumin seeds helps bolster the immunity system
Cumin contains high amounts of iron, which may help in treating anemia
Zeera water flushes out toxins from the body and facilitates the production of bile
Cumin has decent amount of vitamin E, one of the most skin friendly antioxidants
cumin's anti-inflammatory properties soothe the swelling and keep the mucous at bay
Add cumin to your curries, gravies, soups or have with plain water. It will bless you with a healthy, glowing and flawless skin.
Cumin seeds have umpteen antiviral and antibacterial properties that can keep mild flu and cold