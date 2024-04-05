"Kuch Meetha Hojaye?" Over the ages, we've been under the influence that every good news or day has to end on a sweeter note. But as we confront various health issues and observe case studies, many of us have resolved to cut down on sugar entirely. This dilemma leaves us with numerous questions but limited answers: Should we stop consumption completely? Should we indulge only on weekends? Is stevia a good alternative? Let's dive into solving these questions.

Also Read: Is Sugar Really Bad For Your Health? Here're 5 Facts You Need To Keep In Mind





Before embarking on a journey to cut back on sugar, it's crucial to consider several essential points that could impact your efforts and potentially lead to increased consumption. Sugar is a nutritional element that significantly influences both our mental and physical health. While natural sugars found in whole foods like fruits and vegetables are acceptable in moderation, excessive consumption of added sugars can have detrimental effects on our well-being. Added sugars, which are incorporated into various processed and packaged foods by food producers to enhance flavour or extend shelf life, are the primary concern. These added sugars come in various forms, including table sugar, beet sugar, honey, agave, high fructose corn syrup, and brown rice syrup. Surprisingly, many foods that we might not associate with sweetness, such as soups, bread, cured meats, and ketchup, also contain added sugars.

Also Read: 9 Best Sugar-Free Desserts To Try At Home





High sugar intake has been linked to elevated inflammation, increased triglyceride levels, and higher blood pressure, all of which contribute to an increased risk of heart disease and other metabolic disorders. Additionally, excessive sugar consumption can lead to the accumulation of fat in arteries, resulting in atherosclerosis.

However, reducing sugar intake can be challenging due to its addictive nature. Sugar consumption directly stimulates the brain, causing the production of dopamine, the "feel good" neurotransmitter. In fact, sugar has been shown to have a similar effect on the brain as highly addictive narcotics like cocaine. Frequent consumption of sugary foods and beverages can lead to increased cravings, and cutting back on sugar may result in withdrawal symptoms such as headaches, anxiety, and heightened sugar cravings.





Moreover, individuals may inadvertently develop binge-eating habits as a result of sugar withdrawal. The cycle of sugar dependence and withdrawal can be exacerbated by feelings of guilt, shame, anger, and depression, leading to further overeating of sugary foods in an attempt to alleviate negative emotions.

A healthy diet should have low sugar quantity.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 4 tips to combat sugar cravings and excess consumption:

1. Consume additional protein:

Protein-rich foods contain amino acids, which are essential for producing brain chemicals that help curb sugar cravings and promote clearer thinking.

2. Choose fresh fruit snacks:

Fresh fruits contain natural sugars and fibre, making them a healthier alternative to pastries and candy bars.

3. Prioritize sleep:

Adequate sleep helps regulate hunger hormones and reduce cravings for sugary treats.

4. Stay hydrated:

Drinking plenty of water can help combat fatigue and headaches associated with sugar withdrawal.





In addition to these tips, it's essential to be mindful of your overall diet and lifestyle. While sugar can be consumed as part of a balanced diet, it's crucial to limit the intake of added sugars found in sweets, cakes, biscuits, chocolate, fizzy drinks, and juices. Instead, focus on incorporating whole, nutrient-dense foods into your diet.





As a sugar substitute, stevia can be a viable option for reducing added sugar consumption while still enjoying sweet flavours. Derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant, stevia sweeteners are zero-calorie alternatives that can be used in a variety of foods and beverages. However, it's essential to consume stevia in moderation and be aware of potential side effects, including diuretic effects and digestive discomfort associated with sugar alcohol.





About the author: Shraddha Bhosale is a Consultant Dietician at Adhikari Lifeline Multispecialty Hospital.