Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Chose This Healthy Treat For Their Vacation Meal!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who would be seen starring opposite each other in '83 have set off for a mini vacation before the mega release, it seems. While Ranveer has been on a winning spree for his gutting performance in Gully Boy, Deepika is riding high on the critical acclaim received for Chapaak. ‘DeepVeer' fans cannot contain their excitement for the comeback of their favourite couple on screen, until then Deepika's Instagram posts from her vacation are keeping her fans on their toes. She has been posting series of #his&hers pictures, where Deepika is keeping us posted with fun activities the couple is doing together, without revealing any faces. Until now, we have seen a pair of passports, floaters, umbrellas, cycles, snorkelling gears, and earlier today Deepika shared a picture of two bowls containing freshly cut watermelons.





“We didn't even spare the watermelon! #his&hers #vacation”, she captioned the image. The tropical delight is a treasure trove of nutrients. Did you know 92 per cent of watermelon is just water?! The sweet, juicy fruit is also rich in lycopene, carotenoids, vitamin C, vitamin A and several other antioxidants that could do wonders for skin and diet. The low carb fruit is also rich in potassium and magnesium.





(Also Read:Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Wedding: The Welcome Drink Was Reportedly Flown To Italy From India)

Fans are eager to see both their faces in these pictures but until then we love the quirky posts from the vacation. We are wondering what would be up their plate next!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



