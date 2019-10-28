Feeling Low? Beat The Post Festive Blues With These Detox Drinks

Detox you body and boost your mood with these drinks.

The exuberant festival of Diwali just ended and we are back to the grind of routine life. The sudden realisation of the mundane that sets in right after the festival is always a downer. In medical terms, this situation is referred to as ‘post-festival withdrawal syndrome'. No more high-octane parties, no more spending fun times with family and friends, and worst – no more decadent foods and drinks. Our appetite and mood are linked in an incomprehensible way but the fact is, they are. Of course, we can't keep having those heavy foods and alcoholic drinks forever if we care about our health. But that also doesn't mean we have to compromise on taste.





Post Diwali is the time to overhaul your diet and detox your body into normalcy. So, get started with these delicious mood-uplifting drinks that will not only flush out the toxins from your body but will also kill those post festive blues.





Detox Drinks That Will Help Rejuvenate Your Mood And Body





1. Lemon, Cucumber And Ginger Drink





Lemon and cucumber have a powerful diuretic effect that can alkalise your body, and ginger can hurl out all the toxins. Put half inch grated ginger, half cucumber and juice of one lemon in a bottle full of water. Refrigerate and keep having it throughout the day.





Lemon and cucumber are super refreshing





2. Chamomile Tea





Tea has been the go-to drink for ages for uplifting the body when tired or stressed. But, if you want a tea that does much more good for you, then opt for chamomile tea. It has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that help in building immunity and calming the senses. You can have it with or without milk; it will taste just as great.





3. Cocoa-Banana Smoothie





Chocolate is an instant mood-enhancer. Instead of gobbling down bars and bars of chocolate right after binge-eating on sweets during Diwali, make this healthful smoothie. The fatty acids of cocoa mixed with the soothing properties of banana, make this drink a must-have for revitalisation. Blend together 1 banana, 1 tablespoon cocoa powder and 1 teaspoon of honey; if you can throw in some energy-giving seeds, even better.





4. Turmeric Milk





Turmeric is known for anti-depressant and calming properties. Moreover, its ability to aid digestion, reduce bloating and facilitate weight loss makes this drink a ‘golden' delight. Boil half teaspoon turmeric in one glass of milk. Add some honey and enjoy a relaxed sleep after having it at bedtime.





Turmeric milk can help reduce depression





Get the sluggishness and irritability and depression out of your system with these mood-uplifting, refreshing drinks. Get back to your regular life with new vigour and zest and wait for the next festive season, which is not too far (read: Christmas and New Year)!







