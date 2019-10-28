5 Easy Dessert Recipes You Must Try At Home For Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj: Make these easy sweet dishes at home

The big festival of Diwali went as quickly as it came. The never-ending meetings and greetings with family and friends became the way of life the whole festive season. All those feeling low-spirited with all the Diwali revelry ending, know it's not over yet. In fact, it's time to gear up for the joyous festival of Bhai Dooj that is always celebrated two days after Diwali, and this year it falls on 29th October. Bhai Dooj celebrates the love-filled relationship between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters apply tilak (vermillion) on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their well-being; and brothers vow to be always there to protect their sisters. Just like Diwali and all other festivals, the rituals end on a sweet note with the whole family gorging on sweet dishes.





Although, there is no dearth of sweets available in the local sweet shops around us, especially with Diwali just gone by, there are many people who want to make this festival more special by preparing sweets at home for their siblings or children. But then, there are also some people who want to offer homemade sweets to the family but don't have much time in hand or are too lazy to get out of their post-Diwali slumber. If you can relate to the latter segment, we can help you by dishing out some fantastic recipes of desserts that can be easily made at home and are not too time consuming.











Easy And Quick Dessert Recipes For Bhai Dooj –

1. Kaju And Pista Roll

Two healthy dry fruits rolled into one! This traditional mithai is so easy to make that you'll be left wondering why you didn't ever make it before. Just grind kaju and pista separately and cook with sugar. Join them together later to make this mouth-watering mini roll.

Make kaju pista roll for bhai dooj











2. Apple Rabdi

If you love the plain milk-based rabdi, you'll definitely love this version too. This rabdi is made more interesting with the addition of apples, almonds and pistachios; and is pretty simple to make.





3. Badam Ki Phirni

This is for those who want something done quickly. Almonds, rice and milk come together to make this delectable, light phirni, and you can make it in less than half hour.





4. Gulab Jamun

Yes, you can easily make a gulab jamun at home. And, with the slight nip in the air now, a piping hot gulab jamun will warm up your sibling or children's heart.





Make gulab jamun for bhai dooj











5. Carrot Cake

Those who are just bored of eating traditional sweets all through the Diwali season can make this refreshing cake, which is also very easy to bake. Grated carrot, egg, oil, sugar, walnut and cinnamon are brought together to make this delightful cake.





Keep the festive spirit alive post Diwali by making these easy and delicious desserts at home for Bhai Dooj. Happy Bhai Dooj 2019!








