Winter is in full swing and we are making necessary changes in our kitchen pantry. We are stashing more and more warm and soothing ingredients to sail through the cold weather outside. If you are also stocking your kitchen cabinets for the season, then make sure you read this, especially if you are diabetic. For the unversed, diabetes is a major lifestyle condition wherein the body's glucose metabolism is out of sync. According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 400 million people are suffering from diabetes currently. Unfortunately, diabetes is irreversible, hence it is important to take extra care of our everyday diet and lifestyle to manage blood sugar levels. Food plays a major role in managing a healthy lifestyle. The right kind of food, eaten in the right amount and at the right time help us go a long way.





But, let's agree - it can be challenging to maintain a healthy diet during the winter season. Why, you ask? It's because many of us indulge in greasy and yummy foods around this time of the world. In this nippy weather, we tend to crave all things sugary, oily and decadent, all of which slow down the process of metabolism. This further leads to the fluctuation of sugar. But fret not, we have an amazing solution for you.





Health experts suggest including seasonal vegetables, spices and herbs in our everyday diet as they are brimming with all the essential nutrients that are important to keep different health issues at bay. One such healthy spice is methi (fenugreek seeds).

Methi seeds offer a host of health benefits.

Photo Credit: iStock

Health Benefits Of Methi Seeds: How Methi Seeds Help Manage Diabetes

Methi seeds contain fibre that helps slow down the digestion process. This further regulates the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar. A study, published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, states that a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes. Dr. Anju Sood, nutritionist from Bengaluru, explains, "Methi seeds may help in tackling insulin resistance, making it more responsive and sensitive. It may also regulate blood sugar levels and is hence, used commonly by diabetics."





Besides, the antioxidants, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties in methi seeds help promote immunity, warm us up from within and provide overall nourishment to the body.

How To Make Methi Tea To Add To Your Diabetes Diet This Winter:

All you need to do is grind methi seeds into powder.

Then add one tsp methi powder in one cup of water and boil.

Add some honey for added sweetness. You can also add regular tea leaves and other herbs to it.

Cover the lid and let it infuse for the next three minutes.

Strain in a cup and drink.

Now, that you have this detox drink recipe handy, include it in your daily diet and make the best use of this winter herb. But always remember to consult your doctor before adding anything new to your diet. Eat healthy, stay fit!