Winter has arrived, and our kitchen is brimming with a variety of fresh and delicious seasonal vegetables. From mustard leaves, spinach to cabbage and bathua, there are many ingredients that we can experiment with. But the one produce that should definitely be a part of your diet this season is methi! Widely known as fenugreek leaves, these leaves have a mildly bitter and strong flavour that adds an extra zing to the dishes. The versatility of methi is such that you can add it to any dish with a combination of masalas, and it will taste absolutely delicious! Plus, it is loaded with health benefits that aid you in numerous ways. So, if you are also looking for ways to incorporate the goodness of methi in your diet, then check out these yummy recipes made from methi.





(Also Read: Winter Diet Tips: How To Make Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves) At Home To Enjoy Year-Round)

Here Are 7 Methi Recipes | Easy Methi Recipes

1. Methi Chicken

This chicken curry with methi is a filling and nutritious recipe that's ideal for a quick dinner. In this dish, tender chicken chunks cooked with fenugreek leaves and a robust spice combination will surely make you drool! Check out the recipe here.

2. Methi Matar Malai

The Methi Matar Malai is prepared with cream, butter, and a unique onion-cashew paste that can easily be made at home. This deliciously creamy dish is bursting with garlic flavour. Pair it with roti and enjoy! Find the recipe here.

3. Methi Pakoda

This crispy and crunchy pakoda has a distinct salty, spicy, and sweet flavour. The methi leaves add a mild bitterness to the dish, which helps to balance out the other flavours. See the recipe here.

4. Methi Paratha

Wheat flour is mixed into a dough, which is then rolled out and stuffed with fenugreek leaves and a variety of spices. Serve with curd, pickles, or any other condiments of your choice. This recipe makes a hearty breakfast. Click here for the recipe.

5. Methi Paneer

If you love having paneer, then this dish is just for you! Mixed with the goodness of methi and spices, methi paneer makes a wholesome meal anytime. It is also quick and easy to make. Find the recipe here.

6. Paneer Methi Satay

Another yummy and tantalizing paneer recipe mixed with the methi, this recipe has a delicious taste to it. In this recipe, the paneer pieces are first coated in a methi batter and then are charred to perfection! See the full recipe here.

7. Methi Mathri

A yummy and quick recipe to pair with your evening tea. These methi mathris have a crunchy and fulfilling taste to it. Plus they are super easy to make. See the full recipe here.

Make these yummy methi recipes this winter, and let us know which one did you like the best!