Diabetes Diet: 4 Desi Diabetic-Friendly Breakfasts You Can Try At Home

It is not easy to fully commit to a diabetes-friendly diet. Diabetics are often advised to steer clear of junk food, processed items and sugary goods like cookies and pastries. But that's not all, even some of our healthiest foods like mango, honey and watermelon, if not eaten in moderation, could spike blood sugar levels. This is why diabetics often feel that there is not much for them to try, but that is not true. There are plenty of options that one can explore, if they are willing to. Our Indian breakfast dishes have the reputation of being carb-dense, but there are so many desi dishes that you can kick-start your mornings with if you substitute some traditional ingredients or check the grease and sugar quotient.





Here are 4 Diabetes-Friendly Desi breakfast ideas that you can try at home.







1. Oats Idli





Your puffy idlis got a nutritional makeover and you are going to love it. This recipe replaces the traditional rice batter with the diabetic-friendly oats batter. Oats are rich in fibre. Fibre ensures slow-release of sugar in the bloodstream, which tends to prevent blood sugar spikes.





2. Moong dal chila

The desi pancakes are an excellent source of protein and fibre. The additional toppings of paneer in this recipe makes this breakfast dish even more healthy. Make sure you do not team it with sugary condiments like ketchup or mayonnaise.





3. Anda Bhurji





Made with the goodness of eggs, garlic, chillies and curry leaves, this easy-to-make dish is a delectable mix of health and taste. Since it is packed in protein, it keeps you satiated. If you are satiated, you would not eat anything sugary or carb-dense soon after. If you want to make it a low-calorie breakfast, do monitor the butter and the oil quantity in the dish.





4. Methi Paratha





Methi or fenugreek leaves are a good source of fibre, and parathas are a North Indian staple breakfast. While aloo parathas are the most common form of parathas made for breakfast all over North India, you can actually stuff in whatever you want in your parathas. Make sure your dough is whole wheat-based. Team your methi parathas with cooling yogurt for a wholesome breakfast.











So, what are you waiting for? Don your aprons and start cooking. If you have any more diabetic-friendly recipes to share with us, do write to us in the comments section below.







