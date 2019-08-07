Diabetes Diet: 4 Ragi-Based Recipes Diabetics May Include In Their Diet 

Maida has a high glycaemic index.

Diabetes is slowly becoming one of the most rampant causes of concerns around the world. What was now seen to be as a metabolic disorder affecting only a select few, has now gripped many youngsters under its influence too. Diabetes is a condition marked by elevated blood sugar levels. Lack of awareness, treatment may lead to kidney failure, obesity and heart ailments too. Diabetics are often asked to keep away from refined flour and products made of refined flour. Maida has a high glycaemic index. It gets digested quickly and shoots up your blood glucose levels.





Ragi For Diabetes Management:

Unfortunately, we are way too reliant on maida and maida-based goods nowadays. From noodles, chips and biscuits to breads, you just cannot do away from refined flour altogether - unless you decide to look for alternative grains. Ragi, which has made stellar fan-following in the world of health and nutrition, actually happens to be one of the oldest grains known to India. Ragi is high on fibre, which takes a while to digest and ensures there are no abrupt spikes in the blood sugar levels. Ragi is also high on protein, calcium, vitamin d and iron. You can use ragi flour to make an array of snacks and delicacies. Here are some ideas.





Ragi Recipes For Diabetes Management:

1. Baked Ragi Chakli





Chakli is a famous tea-time snack popular in Maharashtra. It is somewhat the same as Murukku of South India. The snack is generally deep-fried, but this recipe is baked and also made with goodness of Ragi.

Ragi for diabetes: Chakli is a famous tea-time snack popular in Maharashtra

2. Ragi Samosa





Think samosa, and you are bound to picture all things greasy and decadent. But we insist you give a chance to this healthy variant. Made with Ragi and filled with cucumber, cashew nut and peas, this samosa is sure to be one of the best additions to your diet.





Ragi for diabetes: Think samosa, and you are bound to picture all things greasy and decadent.

3. Ragi Roti





Ditch your maida-based puri and parathas, and opt for this high fibre and high protein ragi roti. It has a rich coarse flavour and goes very well with soothing gravies and pickles.





Ditch your maida-based puri and parathas, and opt for this high fibre and high protein ragi roti.

4. Ragi Wheat Dosa





Your favourite South Indian snack with a healthy twist, this dosa is made with rich goodness of ragi and wheat. Dense with fibre and nutrients, this crispy wonder can be paired with sambhar (lentil-based curry) or chutney.





Ragi for diabetes: Your favourite South Indian snack with a healthy twist

Try these recipes at home and let us know which ones you liked the best in the comments below!
















