Watch: How To Make Instant Rava Utthapam At Home

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: May 08, 2019 17:49 IST

This recipehelps you make delicious rava utthapam in a matter of few minutes.

Highlights
  • South Indian food lovers are aplenty
  • Making an Uthappam batter can be a time-consuming process
  • Rava is known as Sooji is some parts of the country

There has to be at least one person in the group who loves South Indian food. If the entire gang is rooting for Chinese stir-fry or Italian pasta, they would quietly steer the conversation to just how delicious a dosa can be, whether you pair it with chutney or sambhar. In a nutshell, South Indian food lovers are aplenty and oh-so-loyal. It only helps that majority of South Indian food we know is quite easy to prepare and so light and tummy too. Take uthappam, for instance, the real challenge in making this crispy pan cake like dish lies in its batter. Traditionally, the utthapam batter is left out for many hours for it to ferment properly. But with this recipe of instant rava utthapam, shared by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel, ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa', you need not worry about the fuss to put together a great batter. This recipe helps you make filling and delicious rava utthapam in a matter of few minutes. 

Rava, which is also known as sooji in some parts of the country, is a popular cooking ingredient in South India. It is said to be packed with many health benefits. Those who are on a diet, sooji is a healthier alternative than rice. It is not so carb-dense, hence, it is said to be more beneficial for weight loss. Rava is also said to do wonders for diabetes management. You can team this rava utthapam with piping hot sambhar or chutney.

Here's the video recipe you can try.



