Diabetes Diet: This Fibre-Rich Pancake May Make A Yummy Addition To Your Diet

You can keep your blood sugar levels in check by taking some precautions

Highlights Oats are packed with fibre and protein

Cinnamon helps aid weight loss too

Diabetics should consume whole flour in place of refined flour

Diabetes is a metabolic condition that is afflicting millions across the globe and has become a major cause of concern in the world of health and nutrition. If a 2018 study by The Lancet is to be believed, about 98 million Indians are at risk of developing diabetes by the year 2030. Diabetes is a condition where your blood sugar levels are not in control. If the fluctuations are too frequent you must consult your doctor immediately. Diabetes has been linked with kidney failure, obesity, and cardiac problems. Diabetes occurs when your body is not able to produce enough insulin or your body is not able to respond to the insulin produced. While it is tough to reverse diabetes as a condition, you can keep your blood sugar levels in check by taking some precautions. Making sure your diet contains little to no refined sugar goods and trans-fats are a way to keep the surge at bay. It is also a good idea to have a wholesome, fibre-rich breakfast. Fibre digests slowly, thus enabling a gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream, thus keeping blood sugar levels in control.





Diabetes Management With Cinnamon And Oats

This cinnamon-oatmeal pancake is ideal for those who are diabetics. Both the star ingredients in this recipe have anti-diabetic properties.



According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "cinnamon is a digestive aid that helps normalize levels of both glucose and triglycerides (a type of fat) in the blood, reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease".





Oatmeal is a kind of course flour made with ground oats. It is easily available in markets nowadays. It can be used to make a variety of dishes and serves as a good alternative to maida for dieters. Oats combine the goodness of both protein and fibre. Both induce a sense of satiety and keep blood sugar fluctuations at bay. Oats are also incredibly helpful in managing weight-loss.





This Cinnamon-Oatmeal pancake recipe uses no refined sugar, hence makes for an ideal choice for those on a diabetes diet. If you wish you can leave out honey or maple syrup from the mix as well. Make sure you do not have too many of these pancakes. Excess of anything may wreak havoc on your health. So practice moderation and take good care of your health.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



