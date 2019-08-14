Diabetes Diet: This Quinoa And Black Bean Salad Is An Ideal Meal For Stable Blood Sugar Level

Quinoa salad for diabetes

Highlights Quinoa is highly recommended for a diabetes diet

This salad with quinoa and black beans is perfect for diabetics

See the easy recipe of quinoa and black bean salad here

Imbibing healthy foods into your diet is always a good practice to overcome general health issues at the root level. That's why diabetics are advised to follow a carefully curated diet including specific foods that may help in alleviating the problem. Diabetes is a condition where there is not enough insulin in the body, which blocks glucose to enter the cells of the body and transform into energy. This leads the sugar level in the bloodstream to spike beyond the normal limit and hamper proper functioning of the body. The management of diabetes relies largely on lifestyle and diet modifications. It is imperative for diabetics to give up sugary foods and include foods with low glycaemic index.





Quinoa is one such food that is highly recommended for a diabetes diet. And, a low-calorie, nutrient-dense salad made with quinoa is a perfect meal to have regularly for a healthy living.





Quinoa For Diabetes | Health Benefits Of Quinoa

1. Quinoa is a low-glycemic food and curbs excessive hunger pangs.

2. It is high in potassium and low in sodium content.

3. It is rich in proteins and fibre, and contains all nine amino acids.

4. It is a storehouse of powerful antioxidants and nutrients like calcium and B vitamins.





(Also Read: 8 Ways To Include Quinoa In Your Diet)

Quinoa is a low-gycaemic food





Quinoa And Black Bean Salad

This quinoa salad is doubly beneficial for people dealing with diabetes. Black bean is another nutritious food that is considered great for controlling blood sugar level. Just like quinoa, black bean is also low in calories and rich in proteins and fibre, and many other essential nutrients.





Here's how you can make this delicious and healthy quinoa and black bean salad at home-





Ingredients





Half cup quinoa

Half cup boiled black beans

1 cup water

2 onions

2 tomatoes, chopped

A bunch of coriander (dhaniya) leaves

1 tablespoon olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon cumin (jeera) powder

Salt and black pepper to taste







Method -





Step 1- Boil quinoa in water for around 15 minutes, till it is cooked. Once cooked, keep it aside to cool down.

Step 2 - Mix quinoa, black beans, onions, tomatoes and coriander leaves in a large bowl.

Step 3 - In a separate bowl, combine olive oil, lime juice, salt, pepper and cumin powder. Whisk and blend them.

Step 4 - Pour the dressing on the salad mix and toss well.

Step 5 - Refrigerate the salad for some time and serve it cold.





(Also Read: High-Fibre, Desi Salad For Diabates)





Quinoa and black bean salad will work great for dinner as it is a light and healthy meal. Include this delicious salad with quinoa in your diabetes diet and watch out for results.









