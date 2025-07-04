When it comes to increasing protein content, chicken is the go-to choice for non-vegetarians. After all, it can be enjoyed in so many different ways, with grilled chicken being a preferred option. But what if we told you there are other foods that can give your protein intake a significant boost? From adding a dash of flavour with Parmesan cheese to incorporating nutrient-rich dried fish into your meals, these foods can be easily added to your diet. You can experiment with new recipes at home or even order your favourite dishes online, making it easier than ever to prioritise your protein intake. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just looking for healthy meal options, these protein-packed foods are sure to impress.

To illustrate the comparison, let's consider 100 gm servings of these protein-rich foods alongside 100 gm of grilled chicken, which contains approximately 23 gm of protein.

Here Are 5 Foods That Pack More Protein Than Grilled Chicken:

1. Dried Fish

If you're looking for a serious protein punch, dried fish is hard to beat. A 100-gram serving can deliver over 60 gm of protein, according to data from the U.S. Department Of Agriculture (USDA). That's more than double what grilled chicken offers. Drying fish removes water, concentrating the nutrients, especially protein. Bombay Duck is a great option to consider, as it can be cooked at home and even found on online food delivery apps.

2. Parmesan Cheese

Parmesan may be better known for its bold flavour, but did you know it's also a protein powerhouse? As per USDA data, you get about 35-38 gm of protein per 100 gm. It's aged, which means the protein is more concentrated. So, go ahead and add it to your dishes, as you won't be just making them flavourful but also sneaking in more protein.

3. Tuna

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), tuna is also an excellent source of protein. Canned tuna, in particular, has around 29-30 gm of protein per 100 gm. That's a bit more than chicken and with almost no fat if packed in water. It's popular with athletes and fitness enthusiasts, as it's easy to eat, high in omega-3 and great for muscle repair.

4. Seitan (Wheat Gluten)

Vegetarian? Seitan is your high-protein best friend. Made from wheat gluten, it has around 30 gm of protein per 100 gm, as per the USDA. This can vary depending on the brand and preparation method. Seitan mimics the texture of meat and is a go-to for many vegetarians. Just don't try it if you're gluten sensitive.

While chicken is an excellent protein source, there are many other foods that offer even higher protein content, making them great additions to a protein-rich diet.





