More often than not, experimenting in the kitchen can lead to unexpectedly delicious results. In today's health-conscious times, people have come up with new ways to incorporate healthy items into their daily routines. And with some tweaks of ingredients and a dash of spices, you can alter the taste of any healthy dish. One of the most popular dishes that have resulted from experimentation is Diet Cola chicken, which, as its name suggests, is made from cola with artificial flavours. This sweet and tangy flavoured recipe is perfect when you are in the mood to experiment in the kitchen or just want a change from the traditionally cooked meal. If you are intrigued, read on to learn more about this recipe!





Diet cola chicken is sweet and tangy!

Photo Credit: iStock



What Does Diet Cola Chicken Taste Like?

Diet cola chicken is made from aerated cola with artificial sweetener. When you incorporate this into your dish, it usually tastes sweet and slightly tangy. The carbonation present in this aerated drink can add a unique element to your dish. Diet cola chicken makes for an excellent dish when you are looking for a fun twist on traditional chicken recipes. Since it does not contain spices, you can serve it to kids. What's more, reduce the gravy in the dish and make it an appetizer at your next soiree.

Can Diet Cola Be Used With Other Dishes?

Yes! Diet cola can be used to make other dishes as well. You can use it as a braising liquid for pulled pork or even marinate meats with it to provide a flavorful and caramelized coating. What else? Serve it with vanilla ice cream at your parties to add a fun twist to your chilled treat.

Diet cola chicken is easy to make!

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Diet Cola Chicken: Recipe to Make Diet Cola Chicken

Take the washed chicken and season it with salt and black pepper. Make sure to coat the meat well. Now take a pan and heat some oil in it. Gently place the seasoned chicken meat in the pan and cook it for 6-7 minutes. Make sure not to cook the chicken fully but only until it changes colour.

Take the semi-cooked chicken out on a plate and set it aside. In the same pan, add some oil along with chopped onions, peppers, and garlic. Stir-fry it for 4-5 minutes until it loses its rawness. Then take the veggies out on a plate.

In the same pan, pour one can of diet cola along with tomato paste and vinegar and give it a mix. Add mixed herbs and mix well. Now add the semi-cooked chicken along with the sauteed veggies. Give it a mix so that all the ingredients are soaked in the diet cola. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for 15 minutes on medium-high flame.

Cook until the sauce becomes thick, the veggies become soft, and the chicken gets tender. Add salt and black pepper as per taste levels. Garnish with coriander leaves and voila! Your diet cola chicken recipe is ready to serve!

