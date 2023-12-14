Are you a fan of natural sweeteners? If so, you might have heard of jaggery and molasses. As research around health broadens, more and more people are switching to natural sweeteners and cutting down on refined sugar. This especially happens if you are on a weight loss journey but also have a sweet tooth. And who can blame you? Turning down creamy, irresistible kheer (rice pudding) or freshly made besan laddos can be no less than a heart-vs-mind battle. But you can always indulge in these sweet treats if you are using natural ingredients. Jaggery is a popular natural sweetener used in India and other South Asian and African countries. Molasses, on the other hand, is also called sheera and is widely used in baking and beverages. Still confused about the two and how to use them? Read on to find out more.

Are Jaggery and Molasses the Same?

While jaggery and molasses are derived from the same technique, they are not the same. Molasses is made from sugarcane juice, which is boiled several times before it creates robust blackstrap molasses. Jaggery, on the other hand, is made from boiled sugarcane juice with no molasses being removed.

What Is the Difference Between Jaggery and Molasses?

1. Production

Although both are natural sweeteners, jaggery and molasses differ in terms of production. Jaggery, also known as gur, is made by boiling sugarcane juice until it solidifies. The end product is cut and moulded into different shapes and sizes. Molasses, on the other hand, is made by boiling sugarcane juice with the highest sugar level. A second boiling is then given to concentration, yielding bitter molasses with separated sugar crystals.

2. Texture and Color

As you must have seen, jaggery (gur) has a brown colour, ranging from caramel to dark. The colour of your jaggery depends on the impurities present in the sugarcane juice used to make this natural sweetener. Molasses, on the other hand, comes in light to blackstrap colour. Jaggery has a compact, solid texture, while molasses has a sticky texture and thick consistency.

3. Flavor and Taste

In India, jaggery is used in chai and desserts instead of normal white sugar. Jaggery has a caramel-like flavour with a deep earthy sweetness. Although its taste can vary depending on the sugarcane juice used for production. While molasses has a stark, bittersweet flavour that tastes like dark caramel, and burnt sugar with a slightly bitter undertone. Again, its bitterness can vary according to the sugarcane juice used to produce it.

4. Culinary Uses

Jaggery is widely used in Indian cuisine and has been a traditional sweetener for several desserts like Almond jaggery burfi, Jaggery (gur) pare, Jaggery rice (gur chawal), Jaggery rice pudding (gur ki kheer), etc. In winter, jaggery is also used in chai as a substitute for white sugar as it provides warmth. Moreover, this caramel-flavoured sweetener is also used in sauces and chutneys to add a hint of sweetness. Molasses, on the other hand, has a rich flavour and is often used in baking recipes like dark chocolate cakes, gingerbread loaf or cookies, and molasses bread. This thick syrup is also used to glaze meats and prepare barbecue sauces, which add a sweet and tangy flavour to it.





5. Health Benefits

Both natural sweeteners - jaggery and molasses - have several health benefits. Jaggery is packed with calcium, magnesium, and iron, has antioxidant properties, and may help with your digestive problems. Molasses is a high source of potassium, calcium, and iron, and provides vitamins and minerals to your body.