We are all well aware of the fact that Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is a foodie. Despite his busy schedule, he makes sure that he takes time out for his culinary adventures. Diljit often likes to cook a variety of dishes at home and share the process with his Instafam. He recently gave us a glimpse of his weekend morning meal and it spelled indulgence. He shared a series of videos and showed us what he had to his heart's content. It includes a nice mixed fruit juice and poha that he cooked with a twist.





In the first video, we see him showing us a container (which is usually used to make tea) filled with a delicious vibrant-looking fruit juice. We could hear Diljit saying that he couldn't find a jug, so, he made the juice in a tea container itself. Next, we could see him pouring the rich-textured fruit into a glass, as he gets ready to drink it.





Well, if you are wondering about the ingredients, worry not. Diljit also showed the ingredients that went into the making of the juice — ash gourd, spinach, orange, apple, carrot, pomegranate and Indian gooseberry.

Finally, he showed us a lip-smacking plate of poha. And, it didn't look like the regular poha we make at home. It had a healthy twist. To give a much-needed boost to his morning meal, Diljit rustled up a nice combination of poha and what looked like omelette. His plate gave us a sneak peek into the dish and we could clearly see segments of cooked eggs that resemble omelette into poha cooked with a host of spices.

We could also see him digging into the poha right away with a cheeky expression. And honestly, we aren't surprised considering the foodie that he is. He said that all he thought of was food. He added that once he ate his morning meal, he started thinking of lunch.





We wish to see more coming from Diljit Dosanjh's cooking diaries and food adventures.