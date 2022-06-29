Do you think celebrities would do their own chores? Things like making the bed, cooking own food, buying groceries, and basic chores that everybody has to do at home. We all assume that actors and singers probably won't have the time to do these tasks on their own, right? With their glamorous lives, from travelling to one country to another for work, we all think that celebrities would hire people to run their daily errands. But it turns out that's not true, at least for Diljit Dosanjh! The multi-talented actor-singer likes to buy his own fruits and vegetables. But his grocery shopping trip is not as ordinary as ours, just like his movies and songs; even his trip to the supermarket seems exciting and fun. Take a look:











From juggling with apples and oranges, bouncing around cantaloupes, and dancing around the fruits and vegetable section, Diljit Dosanjh seems to be having all kinds of fun while buying his weekly groceries. We all have seen his entertaining cooking videos where we see him cook delicious desi food with his own twist, turns out his grocery trips are also just as much fun! Diljit Dosanjh manages to make all the mundane tasks involving the kitchen quite fun. Maybe if we take inspiration from the icon, then even we shall end up enjoying our daily chores!





At the moment, Diljit Dosanjh is on the world tour for his album 'Born To Shine' and the actors are performing in Canada at the moment. Being on tour doesn't mean he doesn't continue his daily routine. Despite being super busy, he ensures to enjoy a healthy breakfast and we got a glimpse of what it looked like. In this post, he seemed to be enjoying a super healthy breakfast of milk and oats.











What did you think of Diljit Dosanjh's style of buying groceries? Do tell us in the comments section below!