Many of us use cornstarch for thickening our homemade soups, gravies or sauces. This fine whitish powder is made from the starchy part of corn kernels and is different from corn flour. Cornstarch can actually be used in a variety of ways in the kitchen (read more about it here). But apart from cooking-related ones, there are other applications of cornstarch that you should know about. We have put together a list of the top non-food uses of cornstarch that may just make your lives easier. Even if you don't have cornstarch stocked, these hacks may make you want to buy some. Check them out below:

Here Are 5 Genius Uses Of Cornstarch Beyond Cooking:

1. For untangling knots

Whether you are faced with knotted string, shoelaces or even hair, cornstarch can help you out. Cornstarch is said to help reduce friction between strands of material and surfaces. Hence, adding a small quantity of it to the knotted area may help you separate the fibres.

2. For cleaning silverware

Make your own DIY silver polish by combining cornstarch and water (2 tbsp of water for each tbsp of cornstarch is generally recommended). Apply this paste to your tarnished silverware and allow it to sit for a few minutes. Later, carefully wipe it clean with a microfibre or soft cotton cloth.

3. For cleaning windows

You can also use cornstarch to clean your windows. A simple mixture of cornstarch and warm water can help you get rid of unwanted grime and stains on your windows. Some people also choose to add some white vinegar to this mixture. Cornstarch works well because it has an abrasive quality that makes for more efficient cleaning.

4. To get rid of grease stains

Has grease damaged your clothes or caused a messy kitchen counter? Cornstarch can come to your rescue in both cases. When it comes to items of clothing, first spread them across a flat surface to expose the stained area. Then cover the stain with enough cornstarch and allow it to sit for a few minutes. Later, brush or wipe off the powder and you will notice that your stain has disappeared! To clean your greasy kitchen counter, apply cornstarch and rub it using a cloth until all stains have been removed.





5. For DIY matte nail polish

Matte colours can make your nails look quite attractive, giving them an understated beauty that does not rely on shine. If you only have regular nail polish at home, you can turn it into matte polish by mixing it with cornstarch. Sounds too good to be true? Try it for yourself and see. Remember to add the cornstarch in small amounts or you might end up with lumpy polish.





Cornstarch has many other uses, which are rather more experimental. You can also use it to increase your grip on slippery tools/ sports equipment, prepare homemade dry shampoo and deodorants, create DIY slime for kids to play with, etc. Do you have any secret cornstarch hack you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments below.





