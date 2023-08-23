We believe that every kitchen tells a unique and interesting tale, often infused with a strong element of mysticism. Among the most captivating sections of the kitchen is the spice rack-a diverse and extensive collection tailored to individual tastes and preferences. Today, we will delve into the world of evergreen cinnamon-a spice renowned for its rich aroma and natural sweetness. Also known as 'dalchini' in Hindi, it has been a staple in our kitchens for ages. We commonly employ it to enliven our dishes, impart a sweet essence to desserts, and boost the nutritional value of various health beverages. However, have you ever ventured beyond the realms of culinary applications and explored the versatile potential of cinnamon? In a recent exploration of this eccentric concept, we unearthed some captivating insights. Join us as we share intriguing ways to incorporate cinnamon into your everyday life. Let's take a closer look.

Also Read: How Cinnamon Cools Down Your Stomach And Keeps It Happy

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Genius Ways You Can Use Cinnamon In Your Daily Life

1. Natural Deodoriser:

What comes to mind when cinnamon is mentioned? Most likely, it's the spice's distinctive and potent aroma. You'll be pleased to discover that this sweet note can double as a natural home and kitchen fragrance, keeping your spaces fresh and pleasant smelling. You can scatter a dusting of cinnamon in the corners of your home or boil cinnamon sticks in water, allowing the aroma to disperse throughout.

2. Repel Moths And Pests:

Cinnamon contains eugenol-an aromatic compound commonly present in effective insect repellents. Employ it to ward off flies, moths, mosquitoes, and other bothersome insects. Create small sachets using cinnamon sticks and peppercorns, placing them in wardrobes, rooms, bathrooms, and kitchen areas.

3. Stirring Stick For Your Drinks:

An intriguing idea for your next house party involves offering cinnamon sticks as stirring implements for cocktails and mocktails, departing from the typical options. This not only introduces a distinctive twist to your presentation but also imparts a subtle hint of sweetness to the beverage.

4. Car Freshener:

Do you experience queasiness while traveling in a car? If so, keeping some cinnamon sticks on hand might prove beneficial. These sticks can infuse your car with freshness, dispelling musty odors while also alleviating nausea and dizziness. The antioxidants present in cinnamon contribute to this effect.

5. Remove Furniture Scratches:

The sight of scrapes and scratches on our wooden furniture can be disheartening. Often, we tend to overlook or tolerate these imperfections. But no more! We present a swift solution that will restore the shine to your furniture in no time. Simply rub a pinch of cinnamon dust onto the affected area, and behold-the scratch vanishes instantaneously.

Give these ingenious cinnamon hacks a try and let us know which one proves most effective for you. If you possess any creative spice-related ideas, don't hesitate to share them with us in the comments section below.