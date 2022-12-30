Chocolate cakes never fail to impress us with the irresistible aroma. It doesn't matter how bad a day you have had; a slice of rich and moist chocolate cake has the power to instantly cheer your spirits. Don't you agree? While chocolate cake tastes delicious as is, there's no harm in layering your cake with some gooey frosting or ganache. And one such loved cake is the classic chocolate truffle cake. Now, not many of us would like to undergo the fuss of putting together such an elaborate cake. What if we tell you that you can make this yummy cake without any fuss, that too while sitting at home? Here we bring you a delicious chocolate truffle cake recipe that is easy, delicious and will surely leave you drooling!





Also read: Coffee Banana Cake Recipe: Make This Coffee-Infused Banana Cake For A Sweet Treat





In this recipe, sponge layers are brushed with sugar syrup and then layered with a creamy and rich dark chocolate ganache. All you need is a handful of kitchen ingredients to make this luscious chocolate cake at home. This chocolate truffle cake recipe is eggless and will definitely be a crowd pleaser at your next get-together! Check out the recipe below:

Chocolate Truffle Cake Recipe: How To Make Chocolate Truffle Cake:

To begin with, we first need to prepare the sponge. For this, whisk all the ingredients together, except the oil. Add oil in the end, once everything is mixed together. Pour this mixture in a baking tin and bake at 180 degree C for 35-40 mins.





To prepare the truffle, chop the dark chocolate in a bowl. Boil cream in a saucepan and pour over the chopped chocolate pieces. Whisk till the chocolate dissolves. Allow it to cool. Next, boil sugar and water to make a sugar syrup. Strain and keep aside to cool.





To assemble the cake, cut the cooled sponge into three layers. Put one layer on a cake board, brush it with sugar syrup and apply the truffle. Repeat this process with the remaining layers of sponge. Once done, finish the top and sides of the cake with truffle. Finally, melt the remaining truffle and pour over the cake. Chocolate truffle cake is ready!







For the complete recipe of chocolate truffle cake, click here.







For more chocolate cake recipes, click here.







So, what are you waiting for? Make this rich and decadent chocolate cake at home and surprise your family with your baking skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!