Ditch Maida, Make This No-Bake Suji Chocolate Cake That Too Without Eggs!  

Chocolate cakes are our one true weakness, especially if they are all things decadent, intense and moist. The fact that they are so easy to prepare serves as another good reason for us to indulge. Wait, what? You don't think making cake is actually that easy to prepare, then perhaps you haven't been trying the right recipe. We repeat, chocolate cakes are not cumbersome and guess what, a lot of times they do not even require maida or baking powder or eggs, or an oven! In this delicious recipe, YouTuber and food vlogger Parul tells us how to use suji or semolina to make a bakery-style chocolate cake. You can make this cake for special occasions, or to appease those untimely cravings.





1. Take one cup of sooji or semolina, add it to a grinding jar, followed by sugar. Blend them together.





2. To this fine powder add some virgin olive oil.





3. Add fresh curd, followed by milk.





4. Add some cocoa powder. Blend everything for a minute.





5. Transfer the batter to a bowl. Make sure the batter is of ribbon consistency, if it is too thick, add some milk to dilute it.

6. Let the batter rest for 5-10 minutes.





7. Now take a pressure cooker, place a stand or inverted steel bowl inside. Place the li. Preheat the cooker for 6-7 minutes.





8. Now take a cake tin or a heavy bottom bowl and grease it with oil. Place a butter paper (optional).





9. Take out the batter, add vanilla essence for flavour (optional). Add some fruit salt, and a tsp milk and mix in one direction. If you do not have fruit salt, you can also add a combination of baking powder and baking soda.





10. Transfer the batter onto the greased tin.





11. Place the tin with batter on to the stand gently. Close the lid of the pressure cooker, and let it bake for 30 minutes on low-medium flame.





`12. Once done, take a toothpick and prick the cake, If the toothpick comes out clean- your cake is done.





13. When the cake is slightly cold, demould it.





14. decorate it with any toppings of your choice and dig in.





Doesn't that sound like a cakewalk?





Watch the full recipe of No-Bake Suji Chocolate Cake here:





Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







