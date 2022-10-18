Diwali is almost here! While we are gearing up for the festival, cleaning our house and decorating it with lights, we can't forget about food - that plays a big part in Diwali celebration. Let's agreee, food and festivities go hand-in-hand; friends and family gather to bond over delicious food and drinks. If you have been wondering about what to prepare for your loved ones on the festival of lights, then we are here to your rescue! We have curated a special festive thali that will be ideal for Diwali celebrations. With malai kofta, dal makhani and palak paneer at its centre, this festive thali can be served for Diwali parties!





Also Read: Diwali 2022: Date, City-Wise Puja Time, Significance And 5 Must-Have Foods

Diwali 2022: Make These 7 Recipes For A Diwali Special Thali:

1. Malai Kofta

Malai kofta is a thick, creamy curry that is bursting with flavour. This curry is distinctive and wonderful because the koftas are made of a mixture of aloo and paneer. With tandoori roti or butter naan, malai koftas are at their best.

Click here for the full recipe of Malai Kofta.

2. Gobhi Musallam

Murgh musallam serves as an influence for Gobhi musallam, which adds a vegetarian goodness to your meal. The entire head of cauliflower is roasted before being packed with a thick, creamy Mughlai sauce.





Click here for the full recipe of Gobhi Musallam.

3. Dal Makhani

This famous dal, which is silky, rich, and creamy, always has a special place at every event. Dal Makhani is not difficult to make; all you need to do is let the dal absorb all the flavorful spices and top it with creams to give it a creamy consistency.





Click here for the full recipe of Dal Makhani.

4. Palak Paneer

A classic winter delicacy, palak paneer brings along the best flavours of spinach and paneer. Chunks of paneer are bathed in the hot spices and cooked with spinach puree to give this decadent and creamy curry.





Click here for the full recipe of Palak Paneer.

5. Laccha Paratha

Any thali is incomplete without delicious Indian bread to pair with the decadent gravies! Complete your Diwali thali with some flaky and crunchy laccha parathas.





Click here for the full recipe of Laccha Paratha.

6. Matar Pulao







Rather than serving plain rice in your thali, why not upgrade to a flavourful pulao! This matar pulao is very easy to make and will go well with all the delicious dishes in your thali.





Click here for the full recipe of Matar Pulao.

7. Kheer

No meal is incomplete without dessert, especially a festive thali for Diwali! Kheer, one of the most popular desserts in Indian cuisine, will make for a creamy milk dessert to end your meal.





Click here for the full recipe of Kheer.





Try out this festive thali for Diwali and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!