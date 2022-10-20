Diwali is almost here and we can't help but be excited about the festival! We are all geared up and preparing our houses for the festivities - putting up fairy lights, making beautiful rangolis and preparing lavish meals. A big part of the festivities is Diwali parties! We love to invite our friends and family to our home and share a delicious meal. However, wondering what to prepare for our Diwali parties always has us stumped. If you are on the hunt for delicious veg snack recipes you can make for your festive affair, then we have some tasty options for you!





Diwali 2022: 5 Classic Veg Snack Recipes For Diwali Party

1. Paneer Tikka

This classic tandoori snack is the go-to vegetarian starter for all special occasions. Juicy cubes of paneer are marinated in tandoori masalas and then cooked on a grill to give these tender and spicy paneer tikkas.

Click here for the full recipe for Paneer Tikka.

2. Mini Samosa

Who doesn't love samosa?! This chai-time favourite snack is a crispy and masaledaar treat for foodies around the country. Spruce up your Diwali party by serving samosas and we are sure your guests will go for a third serving.





Click here for the full recipe for Mini Samosa.

3. Moong Dal Kebabs

This soft and flavourful kebab is super easy to make. Prepared from moong dal and yoghurt, this kebab is spiced with a bunch of delicious whole spices. The result is a melt-in-your-mouth and masaledaar kebab.





Click here for the full recipe of Moong Dal Kebabs.

4. Dhokla

Fluffy and soft, the dhokla is one delicious Gujarati snack that we like to relish on all occasions. All you need to do is prepare a flavourful besan batter and then steam it. Serve the fluffy dhoklas with a tadka made of whole green chillies, and mustard seeds and garnish with dhaniya.





Click here for the full recipe of Dhokla.

5. Vada Pav

Straight from the street of Mumbai, the vada pav is one wholesome snack that will make for a delicious treat! Fluffy pavs stuffed with crunchy vada and slathered with masaledaar chutney, the vada pav never fails to impress Indian foodies.





Click here for the full recipe of Vada Pav.





Serve these tantalising veg snacks for your Diwali party and let us know which one was the favourite in the comments section below!