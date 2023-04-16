Most of you must have tried the tasty McPuff from McDonald's Indian menu. There's no doubt that their McPuff tastes delicious and is easy to eat. It has a lot of cheese and a variety of vegetables filled inside. But how would you feel if you came to know that this well-known snack could be prepared at home with the leftover rotis that you considered stale? The leftover rotis can perfectly be used to prepare the dough sheet for the McPuff in this recipe. Try this mouthwatering meal at home the next time you have leftover rotis and wow your family and friends.





Roti McPuff is a tasty snack that can be prepared within 20 minutes in your home kitchen. It is filled with healthy vegetables that are mixed with Indian and Italian herbs and a lot of cheese. The tasty Roti McPuff can be eaten as an evening snack with a cup of a hot tea or even with cold coffee. The crispy texture and zesty filling will leave you asking for more.





Also Read: Woman Creates Black Paint With KFC Chicken; Video Goes Viral

Photo Credit: Instagram/ellikestocook

Is Veg McPuff Made of Maida?

Yes, the original recipe of Veg McPuff requires maida flour (refined flour) for preparing the dough. Maida is mixed with salt, butter, and water and kneaded to form the dough. However, if you wish to give it a healthy twist, you can use wheat flour to make the dough. Although in the Roti McPuff recipe, you don't have to prepare the dough, as you will be using the leftover rotis.

Is McPuff Fried or Baked?

Typically, the McPuff is fried. Once you add the filling to the sheet and wrap it properly, it is then deep-fried in oil. The frying makes the outer sheet crispy, which tastes delicious with the flavourful filling. However, many people prefer baking it or even air-frying it for health concerns. No matter what method you use out of these three options, it will make the crust crispy.





Also Read: 10 Fried Foods that You Can Actually Bake and Still Find them Tasty

How to Make Leftover Roti McPuff | Roti McPuff Recipe in 20 Minutes:

This healthy and scrumptious snack can be prepared with leftover rotis. Besides this, you need chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilis, garlic, carrot, boiled corn, etc., for the filling. You will also need grated mozzarella cheese and some other sauces to apply inside the sheet. Now add the filling, close the edges of the McPuff pocket, and deep fry them in oil.





For the full recipe, click here.