Holi is drawing to a close and the celebrations are dying down. Many of us would have eaten and drunk to our heart's content today. Unfortunately, we have to deal with the after-effects of doing this. Perhaps you had thandai with too much bhaang. Perhaps you went overboard with all those pretty colourful cocktails. Perhaps you are just not used to drinking so much in one go. Chances are, you are suffering from a horrible hangover right now. Wondering how to get rid of it and get back to daily life? We have compiled a list of 5 simple remedies that you can try at home. Here's how to beat that Holi hangover:

What To Consume If You Are Suffering From A Hangover

1. Ginger Tea

Ginger is one of the simplest and most effective remedies for a hangover. This spice has anti-inflammatory properties that help your body flush out toxins. It also helps relieve nausea and tummy problems - which often accompany a hangover. You can chew on raw ginger pieces or mix them with warm water and honey to form a detox concoction. You can also brew herbal tea by infusing water with ginger, cloves, cardamom and other spices.

2. Bananas

Banana milkshake is a powerhouse of minerals that can help detoxify your body. Photo Credit: iStock

Bananas can work wonders for those nursing a hangover, as this fruit is packed with fibre. Bananas are great for your gut and are easily digested. They can help keep nausea and headaches at bay while providing you with nutrients as you recover from the toxic effects of alcohol. When you drink too much, your potassium and magnesium levels are depleted. Bananas are an excellent source of these and many other essential minerals. You can eat bananas raw or blend them to make a milkshake or a smoothie. For many people, dairy products help deal with the after-effects of a hangover. Others may have an unfavourable reaction to milk, so be mindful of what usually works for you.

3. Toast with honey

Eating toast is a quick way to supply your body with some much-needed carbohydrates that will keep up your energy. Plain toast is far from appetising, so add a little bit of honey to sweeten it. Honey by itself is also considered a natural remedy for hangovers. It contains fructose and helps manage your blood sugar levels in the morning after you drink too much. This helps restore balance to your system.

4. Natural Drinks

Natural drinks and juices can help flush toxins from your system. Photo Credit: iStock

Natural drinks like coconut water, sugarcane juice and kokum juice can help replenish your electrolytes. They also help detoxify your body and relieve dehydration - a common side-effect of excess alcohol consumption. Remember to choose drinks that will help maintain the pH level of your stomach. Something like orange juice is loaded with vitamin C but is citrus in nature. This may cause problems for people prone to acidity problems.

5. Khichdi

Your body is impacted in many ways after you drink too much alcohol. Fried foods and junk foods will only make the situation worse. Opt for fibre-rich, gut-friendly and wholesome meals like khichdi on the day of your hangover. The combination of lentils, rice and ghee will help your body recover quicker. This dish is extremely simple to make and requires no fancy techniques - which makes it perfect because you would be feeling tired already! Pair it with dahi for some extra nutrients. Click here for easy recipes for Khichdi.

How do you usually deal with hangovers? Do you have any special remedies? Let us know in the comments below.

