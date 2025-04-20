Cheese is basically everywhere. Sandwiches, burgers, pasta, fries, and whatnot! Our love for that gooey, stretchy, melty layer is universal. But here in India, the most famous form of cheese is paneer. It's our go-to protein, our comfort food, and honestly, the best thing about desi vegetarian cooking. But, did you know that not all cheeses melt the way mozzarella does? In fact, there are hundreds of cheese varieties across the world. Some melt and some don't. Yet a lot of people think that cottage cheese (aka paneer) melts just like regular cheese. Does it though? Let's find out.





So, Does Cottage Cheese (Paneer) Melt?

Well, not really. Paneer doesn't melt the way mozzarella, cheddar, or other processed cheese does. That stretchy and smooth texture you think of when someone mentions melted cheese? Paneer can't do that. This is because it lacks an enzyme called rennet, that gives mozzarella cheese its signature melty nature. When you heat paneer, especially fresh, homemade paneer, it becomes soft and a little creamy on the inside. However, it still won't turn gooey or lava-like, the kind we love on our pizzas. Instead, it will hold its shape pretty well. You can fry it, grill it, or add it to a curry, making it perfect for our sabzis and snacks.

Is It Okay To Heat Paneer?

Absolutely! In fact, when you heat paneer, it actually brings out its true personality. You can lightly pan-fry them or let them soak up the gravy, paneer becomes a beautiful ingredient with heat. Just make sure not to overdo it since it might become rubbery. If you are reheating paneer dishes, add a bit of milk or water to bring back their signature softness.

How To Store Cottage Cheese The Right Way

Homemade or storebought, cottage cheese should be stored properly to maintain its freshness and texture. Follow these 5 tips to maintain its quality:

1. Store In Water

Once you have made fresh paneer, store it in a bowl of clean, cold water in the fridge. This keeps it from drying out and maintains its spongey texture for a couple of days.

2. Change Water Daily

If you're storing it for over 24 hours, make sure to replace the water daily to avoid any sour smell or bacterial growth. Fresh water keeps it fresh.

3. Don't Freeze It

Paneer will lose its texture in the freezer. When you thaw it, it'll become grainy, crumbly, and almost useless in dishes.

4. Soak Before Cooking

Refrigerated paneer can feel a little hard. Soak the cubes in warm water for 10-15 minutes before adding them to your recipe. This will make it soft instantly.





So, now that you know everything about paneer, go on and make your favourite dishes!